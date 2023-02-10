OK Magazine
John Stamos 'Devastated' By Broken 'Full House' Family After Cast Has Been Plagued By Scandal & Tragedy

Source: mega
By:

Feb. 10 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

John Stamos was hit hard by the scandal and heartache plaguing his Full House costars.

Following the sudden death of Bob Saget in January of 2022, Lori Loughlin doing prison time for her role in the college admissions scandal and Candace Cameron Bure opposing LGBTQIA+ rights, the tight bond between the cast of the beloved sitcom seemed to dissolve while navigating headline-making situations.

Source: mega

"John is a get-along kind of guy," an insider spilled to Radar about Stamos, emphasizing how the heartthrob "really believed" in the wholesome values of the show as well as the "loving atmosphere" his costars always brought forward.

"Losing Bob and seeing his other co-stars' lives take strange turns has really been tough on him," the source continued of the Glee star, who played fun-loving Uncle Jessie on the series from 1987 to 1995.

Source: mega

Stamos fiercely defended his television wife after she plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, which landed her behind bars for two months as she paid for her two daughters to get into an elite college. However, the father-of-one has found it more difficult to stand behind the former cohost of The View following her statements that she does not support gay marriage.

"John loves Candace but he caught a lot of crap for defending Lori," the insider spilled. "John has always wanted everything to be perfect for his TV family. He's devastated it's turned upside down."

Source: mega

Bure, who is a staunch conservative, expressed her opposition to same sex marriage and her desire to bring stories of heterosexual relationships to the forefront with her new television network.

Jodie Sweetin, who played her younger sister Stephanie Tanner on the show, subtly slammed the actress' shocking statements by showing her support under a post by JoJo Siwa, which clapped back at Bure. "You know I love you," Sweetin wrote to the Dance Moms alum under the update all while shading her on-screen sibling.

Source: OK!

"That's what's f**ked up," Siwa made clear about Bure's statements in a TikTok. "You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's sh**ty."

