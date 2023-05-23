Candace Cameron Bure Hits Back at 'Ridiculous' Claims She Lied About Not Eating Fast Food

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking her truth after trolls accused her of lying about not eating fast food.

As OK! previously reported, the Full House star, 47, wrote via her Instagram Story about how she stayed away from the fried food for a long time. However, fans dug up a post in which she stopped by Chick-fil-A with her son, writing, "We love chikin!"

“Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself. Candace is only holding a cup,” a representative for the actress told Insider in a statement on Friday, May 19, calling the claim that she lied “untrue” and “ridiculous.”