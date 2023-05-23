Candace Cameron Bure Hits Back at 'Ridiculous' Claims She Lied About Not Eating Fast Food
Candace Cameron Bure is speaking her truth after trolls accused her of lying about not eating fast food.
As OK! previously reported, the Full House star, 47, wrote via her Instagram Story about how she stayed away from the fried food for a long time. However, fans dug up a post in which she stopped by Chick-fil-A with her son, writing, "We love chikin!"
“Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself. Candace is only holding a cup,” a representative for the actress told Insider in a statement on Friday, May 19, calling the claim that she lied “untrue” and “ridiculous.”
The Dancing With the Stars alum — who shares sons Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21, and daughter Natasha, 24, with husband Valeri Bure — bragged about staying away from certain restaurants earlier this month.
"Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald’s or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at,” she wrote via Instagram. “Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No.”
"And no, I've never had Taco Bell or anything similar," she added. "I don't regret it. You can’t convince me otherwise."
Of course, after the 2012 picture was discovered, people immediately went after the Hallmark alum.
"Perhaps Candace Cameron Bure shouldn't say that she hasn't eaten fast food in 20 years because that's a blatant lie. She bought Chick-fil-A in 2012 to own the libs. Bigot," one person wrote, while another said, "This you?"
The food debacle occurred one day before she ate "eggs cooked in bacon grease" for her Mother's Day brunch with her brood.
"There’s nothing more important to me than being wife to Val and mama to my children," the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star gushed of the homecooked meal.
"They always make me feel special, however today was tops. Church and brunch at home made with love by all of them and sweet flowers and gifts," she continued.