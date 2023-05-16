Candace Cameron Bure 'Blatantly Lied' About Not Eating Fast Food 'in 20 Years': 'She Bought Chick-fil-A in 2012'
Caught in the act! Candace Cameron Bure was proven wrong by social media users after she shared her stance against fast food chains via an Instagram Story statement.
"I haven’t eaten fast food except for In N Out in 20 years," the Full House star wrote on Saturday, May 13, of her diet.
"Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald’s or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at. Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No," Bure insisted.
"And no, I've never had Taco Bell or anything similar," she added, noting, "I don't regret it. You can’t convince me otherwise."
Social media users quickly exposed the 47-year-old for making false statements, as they posted a photo of Bure and her son eating Chick-fil-A in 2012.
"This you?" one person tweeted alongside the image of the mother-son duo sipping on a soft drink and smiling with the fast food restaurant's classic waffle fries.
"Perhaps Candace Cameron Bure shouldn't say that she hasn't eaten fast food in 20 years because that's a blatant lie. She bought Chick-fil-A in 2012 to own the libs. Bigot," another individual revealed on Twitter.
Bure's details on sticking to a strict healthy diet came just one day before she admitted to eating "eggs cooked in bacon grease" on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, captioning her post, "You had me at first bite 😍🥰🤤."
"There’s nothing more important to me than being wife to Val and mama to my children," the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress added alongside a photo of the religious star and the three kids she shares with husband Valeri Bure: Natasha, 24, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21.
"They always make me feel special, however today was tops. Church and brunch at home made with love by all of them and sweet flowers and gifts," she continued, showcasing a video of the eggs being cooked in the sizzling pan and an overview of the tasty meal spread out on the table.
One Instagram user called Bure out for contradicting her own eating advice, stating: "Bacon grease is not really healthy for you but to each their own."