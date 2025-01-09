Candace Cameron Bure 'Preparing for the Worst' Amid 'Horrific' Wildfires in L.A.: 'It Feels Like H--- on Earth'
Candace Cameron Bure has been emotional as she's watched the mass destruction caused by the Pacific Palisades fire raging across L.A.
While discussing the tragedy on NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports, she noted how upsetting the natural disaster is for her inner circle as she lived in the affected area for decades.
The Full House alum, 48, expressed her sadness as she and her close confidantes have been watching their community burn down to the ground.
“It's been really hard, very emotional. We moved out of the Palisades last year, but we lived there for 30 years. We raised our kids there. We went to church there. They went to Pally High and it's gone. It's rubble,” the actress explained.
“Our community is still very much there. I've been talking to neighbors, our friends, my children and their friends. We know so many people who have lost their homes. It's really devastating to see the footage. We very much feel helpless on the sidelines, especially because the fire is still raging and not and not slowing down,” the Christmas movie queen noted.
The blonde beauty — who shares kids Natasha, 26, Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22, with husband Valeri Bure — then explained what she’s experiencing as the fires continue to burn.
- Chet Hanks Reveals His Childhood Neighborhood Is 'Burning to the Ground' as Pacific Palisades Wildfires Rage On
- Joe Rogan Recalls Chilling Prediction Firefighter Shared With Him 6 Months Before Rampant L.A. Wildfires in Resurfaced Clip
- Ben Affleck Escapes to Ex Jennifer Garner's House as California Wildfires Close in on His Pacific Palisades $20 Million Home
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Well, right over my shoulder, you can see that the mountain is on fire. I'm in the Century City area right now, so I've been watching for the last 24 hours as this city just burned. You see at times the flames are really, really large and then it will die a little bit, and then come back and come forward. But it really feels like h--- on earth. I'm going to be honest with you to see the destruction and the flames and everything burning. It's just been horrific,” she said of the terrifying events occurring in the California metropolis.
Candace noted that her home is available for refuge if any of her pals need to escape the tragedy.
“It's not really dying down significantly until tomorrow evening, at six o'clock. So we're all still preparing for the worst, our doors are open and we are welcoming our friends, our family and our community, in whatever way we can be helpful. It is utterly devastating to see so many great memories, homes, families and small businesses lose their livelihood,” she stated.
The sitcom star added it will likely take years for L.A. to rebuild following these fires, noting some families likely won’t recover from the catastrophe.
“The crazy thing I keep thinking about is the fire insurance. There are many homes and businesses that don't have it because the claims have been denied. I don't even know the realities of rebuilding for a lot of people if they don't have fire insurance, and what that's going to look like. So it is quite devastating,” she continued.