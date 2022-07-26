Candace Cameron Bure is turning to her faith after JoJo Siwa dragged her name through the mud, dubbing the Full House alum the "rudest celebrity" the dancer has ever met.

On Monday, July 25, the 46-year-old posted a quote on her Instagram Story that read, "Trust The Lord always," and the Bible verse Isaiah 26:4, which stated: "Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock."