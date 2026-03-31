Candace Cameron Bure Talks Openly About Intimacy With Her Children: 'I Made It as Fun as Possible'

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Candace Cameron Bure candidly discussed her approach to s-- education with her children. In a clip shared by an outlet, the actress revealed her commitment to having transparent talks about s-- with her kids as they grew older in a recent episode of “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast.”

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Source: Candace Cameron Bure/YouTube Candace Cameron Bure discussed talking to her kids about s--.

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“I had very open conversations with my kids, when they got older, about s--,” Bure stated. She acknowledged that these discussions often left her children feeling “grossed out.” In a light-hearted moment, she recalled, “They were trapped in a car and I’m like, ‘Guess what we’re gonna talk about?!’” This humorous approach showcased her intention to make the topic less uncomfortable for her children.

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Source: Candace Cameron Bure/YouTube

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Bure emphasized her desire to create a safe space for discussions about s--, despite admitting that she was not “super comfortable” with the subject. She shared, “I made it as fun as possible... just so there would be no embarrassment or shame in those conversations.”

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Source: Candace Cameron Bure/YouTube The 'Full House' star said she kept conversations open and honest.

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The actress believes that a lack of understanding about bodies can lead to feelings of shame. “When there’s a misunderstanding there, that can very much develop our view of shame,” she explained, highlighting the importance of education in this area.

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Source: MEGA The actress' kids sometimes felt uncomfortable.

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Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, are parents to three adult children: Natasha, Lev and Maksim. While two of her kids are married, they have yet to start their own families. In a previous interview, Candace shared her involvement in her daughter Natasha’s wedding planning. “I got to be the person she bounced ideas off,” she said, expressing her joy in being part of the special occasion.

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Source: MEGA The author believes education helps reduce shame.