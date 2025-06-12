'She's Nuts': Candace Cameron Called Out for Saying the TV Is a 'Portal' to Something 'Demonic'
Candace Cameron Bure is facing backlash after making some intense claims about scary movies and "spiritual warfare."
During a recent episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," the 47-year-old actress sparked controversy as she opened up about her concerns over what people allow into their homes through the screen.
“I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal,” Bure said. “Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home.”
Bure, who’s been in the entertainment industry since she was five years old and famously played D.J. Tanner on Full House, explained that even though she knows how movies are made, she stands by her beliefs.
“Listen, I’m in the film industry,” she said. “I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”
Not everyone was buying Bure's stance.
“She’s nuts,” one person wrote on X, while another called her a “Psycho.”
Someone joked, “I felt the same way about Full House. 🤣🤣🤣”
One user pushed back entirely, writing, “That is not how it works. I'm no expert, but demons are usually summoned by a person, not movies or TV shows.”
Still, not everyone thought she was out of line.
“Call me crazy, but I agree. If anyone doesn’t believe there’s a spirit world, then they’re naive,” one supporter commented.
Bure's comments come after a larger discussion about her religious beliefs, which she’s become more vocal about in recent years.
“A lot of people assume, rightly so, because I am bold in my faith, and my brother Kirk [Cameron] is also very much known for his faith and ministry, but yeah, the first time I ever went to church, I was 12 years old,” she said. “My mom was always a believer, but my dad wasn’t and didn’t want religion in our home and thought that we should decide when we were 18.”
That changed in her early twenties, after she had her first child.
“And I was a new mom; I was 22 years old,” she said. “And I started thinking about, well, what am I going to teach her about God? And I realized at that moment that I really didn’t know anything about God.”
Aside from focusing on her spiritual life, the mom-of-three is also "working" hard on her physical health.
"I've been filming a lot of movies, so I don't feel like I'm at my top right now because my fitness has to take a back seat while I'm filming movies, but I turned 49 this year and I have really big goals for myself just keeping active and healthy, but going into 50, I wanna be in best shape that I can possibly be in," she told Fox News.
"And it really comes down to eating well, getting enough sleep, and getting enough water," she told Entertainment Tonight when asked how she gets red carpet–ready. “You kind of kick the workouts up a notch."