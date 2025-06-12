'She's Nuts': Candace Cameron Called Out for Saying the TV Is a 'Portal' to Something 'Demonic'

During a recent episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," the 47-year-old actress sparked controversy as she opened up about her concerns over what people allow into their homes through the screen.

“I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal,” Bure said. “Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home.”

Bure, who’s been in the entertainment industry since she was five years old and famously played D.J. Tanner on Full House, explained that even though she knows how movies are made, she stands by her beliefs.

“Listen, I’m in the film industry,” she said. “I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”