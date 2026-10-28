Candace Owens Says She's in the 'Absolute Best Mood' After Partial Win in Macron Lawsuit, Though Fight Continues

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Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron Sued Candace Owens in July 2025

Source: MEGA Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron sued Candace Owens last year.

The Macrons sued the conservative commentator in July 2025 after Owens falsely alleged the French first lady is a male. "I am in the absolute best mood over this Macron dismissal. Feels like a year and a half of my family having to deal with psychotic lies regarding pending bankruptcies, secret accounts and plans to flee the country, has finally come to end," Owens penned on social media.

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Candace Owens Began Pushing Theories About Brigitte Macron's Gender in 2024

Source: @CANDACEOWENS/X Candace Owens previously discussed her theories about Brigitte Macron.

Owens took to several episodes of her eponymous show to share her conspiracy theories surrounding Brigitte's gender, which she began talking about in March 2024. In a court ruling issued on Tuesday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Sheldon Rennie noted Owens could not be held personally liable in the case. However, he allowed the lawsuit against her companies, Candace Owens LLC and GeorgeTom Inc., to continue on for the time being.

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Source: @CANDACEOWENS/X Candace Owens shared the judge's legal filing on October 27.

Rennie explained the Delaware court doesn't hold jurisdiction over the media personality because she resides in Tennessee. If the Macrons do in fact, succeed in the case, Owens' personal assets would be protected. The judge also noted France's statute of limitations would be applicable in this case, with three months being the maximum for defamation suits, with a possible extension of up to a year in certain instances. Owens also added in her lengthy tweet: "I believe it is worth again noting that the couple is NOT and has never sued anyone for matters pertaining to s--, sexual orientation, or gender (despite intentional media misrepresentations), but rather for defamation related to claims regarding MK Ultra and theft."

The Macrons' Case Against Candace Owens Is Still Ongoing

Source: MEGA 'I am in the absolute best mood over this Macron dismissal,' Candace Owens.