or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Candace Owens
OK LogoNEWS

Candace Owens Insists Emmanuel Macron's Wife Brigitte Is a Man Despite Defamation Lawsuit

split photo of candace owens and brigitte macron
Source: MEGA

Far-right podcaster Candace Owens insisted that Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, is a man.

Nov. 2 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Far-right podcaster Candace Owens is standing firm on her belief that Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, was a man before transitioning to a woman.

While the Macrons filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit against Candace in July, she seems to pay that no mind with continuous claims that they are lying.

Taking to X on October 27, she wrote, "If it walks like a dude, talks like a dude, and is listed in the French tax registry as a dude, then it’s the First Dude of France."

The conservative commentator's latest remarks coincide with the start of the Paris trial of 10 people accused of cyber-bullying the French president's wife. The defendants are accused of exactly what Candace is doing — spreading rumors that Brigitte is transgender.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @realcandaceo/x

Candace Owens believes that Brigitte Macron is actually a man.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A lawsuit against Candace Owens was filed by the Macrons in July.
Source: mega

A lawsuit against Candace Owens was filed by the Macrons in July.

Candace responded to the Macrons lawsuit with a 43-page motion for it to be dismissed on September 12.

Weeks later, on September 22, Owens shared that she is "coming" for Brigitte's "medical records."

"We're going to demand Brigitte sit down for an exam with an independent doctor," Candace said.

This comes after it was reported that the former high school teacher, who is 24 years older than her husband, will present scientific and photographic evidence to a U.S. court to prove she’s a woman.

Tom Clare, a lawyer representing the Macrons, told BBC’s "Fame Under Fire" podcast that "expert testimony" will eventually come out and it will be "scientific in nature."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Candace Owens

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Emmanuel Macron has defended his wife over the claims she is transgender.
Source: mega

Emmanuel Macron has defended his wife over the claims she is transgender.

Emmanuel, who was 15 years old when he met Brigitte, told Paris Match that he was "advised" not to take legal action against Owens.

He told the news outlet, "But it has taken on such magnitude in the United States that we had to act."

The French Head of State, 47, declared, "They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother."

Emmanuel also added, "It’s a matter of defending my honor."

imag eof Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron met when he was still in high school.
Source: mega

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron met when he was still in high school.

Emmanuel and Brigitte married in 2007 after getting close when she was a 39-year-old drama teacher. Her daughter was a classmate of his at the time.

While Emmanuel's parents weren't happy with the relationship, the age of consent in France is fifteen. They sent him to school in Paris to separate them, but they would reunite after he graduated and go on to wed. While she has three children from a prior marriage, they do not have any biological children together.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.