Candace Owens Insists Emmanuel Macron's Wife Brigitte Is a Man Despite Defamation Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Far-right podcaster Candace Owens is standing firm on her belief that Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, was a man before transitioning to a woman. While the Macrons filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit against Candace in July, she seems to pay that no mind with continuous claims that they are lying. Taking to X on October 27, she wrote, "If it walks like a dude, talks like a dude, and is listed in the French tax registry as a dude, then it’s the First Dude of France." The conservative commentator's latest remarks coincide with the start of the Paris trial of 10 people accused of cyber-bullying the French president's wife. The defendants are accused of exactly what Candace is doing — spreading rumors that Brigitte is transgender.

Article continues below advertisement

If it walks like a dude, talks like a dude, and is listed in the French tax registry as a dude, then it’s the First Dude of France. 🇫🇷 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 27, 2025 Source: @realcandaceo/x Candace Owens believes that Brigitte Macron is actually a man.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega A lawsuit against Candace Owens was filed by the Macrons in July.

Candace responded to the Macrons lawsuit with a 43-page motion for it to be dismissed on September 12. Weeks later, on September 22, Owens shared that she is "coming" for Brigitte's "medical records." "We're going to demand Brigitte sit down for an exam with an independent doctor," Candace said. This comes after it was reported that the former high school teacher, who is 24 years older than her husband, will present scientific and photographic evidence to a U.S. court to prove she’s a woman. Tom Clare, a lawyer representing the Macrons, told BBC’s "Fame Under Fire" podcast that "expert testimony" will eventually come out and it will be "scientific in nature."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Emmanuel Macron has defended his wife over the claims she is transgender.

Emmanuel, who was 15 years old when he met Brigitte, told Paris Match that he was "advised" not to take legal action against Owens. He told the news outlet, "But it has taken on such magnitude in the United States that we had to act." The French Head of State, 47, declared, "They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother." Emmanuel also added, "It’s a matter of defending my honor."

Source: mega Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron met when he was still in high school.