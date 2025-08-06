Candace Owens and 'Coward' Megyn Kelly Argue Over Brigitte Macron's Defamation Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly got into a heated online exchange after Kelly admitted she didn’t watch Owens’ “Becoming Brigitte” podcast series about allegations over Brigitte Macron being born a man. Owens claimed Kelly was a “coward” for covering the story on “The Megyn Kelly Show” despite not having watched the eight-part YouTube series.

'She Thinks She's Smarter Than Her Audience'

Source: @RealCandaceO/YouTube Candace Owens produced an eight-part series about Brigitte Macron being born a man.

“From transgenderism to Covid, @megynkelly has consistently been on the wrong side of every issue. She thinks she’s smarter than her audience but she isn’t. She is being destroyed in her own comment section for trying to do a hit piece on me in defense of Brigitte Macron,” Owens tweeted on Tuesday, August 5. “Discussing a series while consciously choosing not to show even one minute from that series while also admitting that you never watched it makes you a coward at best,” the conspiracy theorist added. “At worst, an unwitting defender of an orbit of pedophiles.”

'She Refuses to See Reason'

Before Owens fired off at the journalist, Kelly spoke about the defamation lawsuit that Emmanuel Macron and his wife filed against Candace for spreading misinformation about the first lady of France. “She’s a conspiracy theorist who got twisted up on this Macron thing, and it’s not true, and she refuses to see reason,” Megyn claimed on her talk show. “I’m not sure that’s reckless disregard. That’s the worst-case scenario. The best-case scenario for Candace is it’s true, and these people are lying about it because they don’t want to be humiliated.”

Megyn Kelly Says Candace Owens Actively Looks 'for New Enemies'

Source: @megynkelly/X Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron sued Candace Owens for defamation this summer.

Megyn confessed that “producers watched it, and they did tell me — and they have nothing against Candace — but they did say that it’s thin, and it’s disjointed, and it is hard to follow at times.” After Candace issued her tweet about Megyn, the journalist responded by defending her choice to cover the story on her talk show. “Actually the segment was very fair to @RealCandaceO w/straight legal analysis of Macron’s claims; if anything I was skeptical about them, arguing CO really seems to believe her statements which may save her legally. But some ppl spend their days looking for new enemies,” Megyn remarked.

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron's Defamation Lawsuit

Source: mega The Macrons claimed Candace Owens caused 'tremendous damage.'