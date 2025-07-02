Candace Owens 'Elated' and 'Honored' to Be Subpoenaed by Blake Lively's Legal Team
Conservative figurehead Candace Owens spoke out after allegedly receiving a subpoena from Blake Lively’s legal team.
“I am, in a word, elated,” Owens said on the July 1 episode of her podcast. “I am, in another word, honored. It feels like a graduation ceremony of sorts for me and all of my podcast listeners. It’s beautiful [and] it’s reflective. We have had many times together going through this lawsuit. [There have been] many nights that I spent marking the lawsuit up with my pen, making little notations, stickies [and] trying to comprehend everything that was happening.”
A Social Media Post
Lively sued her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni in 2024, alleging he sexually harassed her and tried to ruin her reputation on the set of the movie. He denied the accusations and filed a $400 million defamation suit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds. In turn, they denied the claims and the filing was dismissed in June.
Prior to Owens speaking out, a media outlet reported Lively’s team had sent subpoenas to Owens, Perez Hilton and Andy Signore, requesting they provide any communication they had with Baldoni's team.
A social media post Owens made commenting on the issues between Lively and Baldoni was mentioned in the lawsuit, but she’d previously stated she wasn’t involved in their legal drama.
'I Haven't Received Anything'
“I am reading about my life live because I haven’t received anything,” Owens continued, revealing she had not been formally served. “As of right now, I still cannot tell you anything [about the documents] because no process server has arrived at our door. … How could us covering the lawsuit that has already been filed [mean we’re involved]? We have nothing to do with your lawsuit. It’s our right to cover pop culture [and] whatever it is that we want as reporters.”
She added she has “nothing to hide” and thus has unofficially subpoenaed herself.
“I was like, ‘Let me go through my phone and see,’” she added. “I’m going to show you guys the first time I’ve ever even texted Blake Lively, like, the actual name ‘Blake Lively’ in my phone.”
'That Doesn't Seem Like a Smear Campaign'
She then showed screenshots of text messages, showing the first time she ever mentioned Lively’s name was in a January 2019 conversation with a friend.
“I mentioned Blake Lively, and I have two eye-heart faces, like, I’m making love eyes at her,” Owens elaborated. “That doesn’t seem like a smear campaign from 2019. And then, behind that, the first time that I use her name is [a message] on August 20, 2024.”
Owens stated she was “looking at rings” with another friend whens he called Lively’s pink diamond ring “flawless.”
'I Have Not Spoken About Blake Lively'
“I have not spoken about Blake Lively from 2019 to August 20, 2024, and here is [another] message chain between me and Skylar, my producer,” she continued. “I write, ‘Monologue will be on DNC.’ Then I write, ‘Shmuley will be a story.’ … As an afterthought, ‘We should cover Blake Lively, as well. Very viral at the moment.’ Then, I just say, ‘Let’s do top three or five cringe,’ and we end up doing an episode of the top five cringe moments from the DNC because they were just weird.”
Owens noted she did not make any other mention of Lively aside from the instances she pointed out.
“I am just so offended, more than anything, that someone would think that I would accept payment to say something that I don’t believe in or that I would accept payment to say things without telling my followers that,” she concluded. “I am beholden to no one [and] I just say exactly what I am thinking at any moment of the day.”