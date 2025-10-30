Candace Owens Calls Out Donald Trump for Allegedly Ignoring Investigation Into Charlie Kirk's Death
Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Candace Owens continues to peddle unfounded conspiracy theories that the Israeli government somehow played a part in the assassination of Charlie Kirk last month.
The controversial commentator said on her "Candace" podcast on Wednesday, October 29, "I know spiritually, from the moment Charlie Kirk passed, that we were never going to get the full story from officials."
She continued, "I can’t explain it. I felt that way — and when Trump rushed to Truth Social — to put that AI-generated photo of him and Charlie with the Star of David in the background, I just knew. I knew the investigation into who murdered Charlie Kirk was officially over."
The former supporter of Donald Trump went on to try to further prove her point.
"Find me just one person with a platform who is pro-Israel who says ‘I want the investigation into [Kirk’s] death to continue.' It’s a bit weird right? Dog’s very silent right now and there’s steak on the ground and they’re not moving."
The divisive political influencer even compared the situation to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
"I think it’s c---. It’s never good when the feds are lining up to give you a holiday. Martin Luther King, Jr. vibes. I definitely think the feds killed Martin Luther King Jr. I don’t like it."
She concluded, "The best way to honor Charlie Kirk is to figure out who killed him.”
This isn't the first time Owens has suggested that Kirk wasn't murdered by Tyler Robinson.
On Wednesday, October 22, Owens implied that Trump and his staffers may have had a role in the Turning Point founder's death.
"We just know that he was truly betrayed in one of the most egregious ways that I think I have ever seen. It has made me lose faith in politics. It has made me fully lose faith in Trump," she declared.
She said that Kirk "gave so much of his life to Trump and to politics, and they were just like, 'Nope. That’s it. He serves us or he doesn't serve us, we want to move on. So here’s a holiday.'"
She added, "What is with them giving them a holiday after they kill them?"
Kirk, a former friend of Owens, was assassinated at Utah Valley University on September 10 at the age of 31.
It's believed that Tyler Robinson, 22, is responsible for his death.
During a live interview with Fox & Friends on September 12, Trump said, "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him."
The Utah student allegedly wrote "Hey fascist! Catch!" on a bullet.