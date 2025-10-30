Politics Candace Owens Calls Out Donald Trump for Allegedly Ignoring Investigation Into Charlie Kirk's Death Source: @candaceowens/YouTube; mega Candace Owens continues to peddle unfounded conspiracy theories that the Israeli government was involved in the assassination of Charlie Kirk last month. Allie Fasanella Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Candace Owens continues to peddle unfounded conspiracy theories that the Israeli government somehow played a part in the assassination of Charlie Kirk last month. The controversial commentator said on her "Candace" podcast on Wednesday, October 29, "I know spiritually, from the moment Charlie Kirk passed, that we were never going to get the full story from officials." She continued, "I can’t explain it. I felt that way — and when Trump rushed to Truth Social — to put that AI-generated photo of him and Charlie with the Star of David in the background, I just knew. I knew the investigation into who murdered Charlie Kirk was officially over."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTN Canada (@rtncanada) Source: @rtncanada/instagram Candace Owens believes the Trump administration has been silent about the investigation due to the 'pro-Israel lobby.'

Source: mega Candace Owens has fueled conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's murder.

The former supporter of Donald Trump went on to try to further prove her point. "Find me just one person with a platform who is pro-Israel who says ‘I want the investigation into [Kirk’s] death to continue.' It’s a bit weird right? Dog’s very silent right now and there’s steak on the ground and they’re not moving." The divisive political influencer even compared the situation to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. "I think it’s c---. It’s never good when the feds are lining up to give you a holiday. Martin Luther King, Jr. vibes. I definitely think the feds killed Martin Luther King Jr. I don’t like it." She concluded, "The best way to honor Charlie Kirk is to figure out who killed him.”

Source: mega/@candaceowens/YouTube Candace Owens has been adamant that Charlie Kirk's death was orchestrated by Donald Trump's people.

This isn't the first time Owens has suggested that Kirk wasn't murdered by Tyler Robinson. On Wednesday, October 22, Owens implied that Trump and his staffers may have had a role in the Turning Point founder's death. "We just know that he was truly betrayed in one of the most egregious ways that I think I have ever seen. It has made me lose faith in politics. It has made me fully lose faith in Trump," she declared. She said that Kirk "gave so much of his life to Trump and to politics, and they were just like, 'Nope. That’s it. He serves us or he doesn't serve us, we want to move on. So here’s a holiday.'" She added, "What is with them giving them a holiday after they kill them?"

Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram Candace Owens was friends with Charlie Kirk.