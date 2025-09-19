or
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Candace Owens Fuels Conspiracy Theories About Pal Charlie Kirk's Assassination: 'The Feds Like to Play Games'

Split photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens believes someone ordered a 'hit' on Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Sept. 19 2025, Updated 12:53 p.m. ET

Candace Owens is convinced her friend Charlie Kirk's assassination is some sort of inside job.

The controversial commentator began the Wednesday, September 17, episode of her self-titled political podcast by telling viewers "let's play a game," as she claimed the "feds like to play games" themselves and accused the government of tampering with the investigation into her pal's murder.

Owens said "everybody" can participate in her "game" while asking fans to take out their phones, go to their text messages and "search for terms that were just casually tossed into the alleged conversation" had between Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, and his roommate, Lance Twiggs.

Candace Owens Fuels Skepticism About Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect's Text Messages

Source: @ashleymelton19/TikTok

Owens then introduced the first word, "retrieve," which Robinson allegedly used when informing his roommate and lover he needed to go back to the murder scene to get his rifle back after fatally shooting the father-of-two in the neck on September 10.

Robinson allegedly texted his roommate — who is allegedly in the process of transitioning from male to female: "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven't seen anything about them finding it."

Image of Candace Owens accused the 'feds' of altering alleged text messages sent by Tyler Robinson.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens accused the 'feds' of altering alleged text messages sent by Tyler Robinson.

"When was the last time you used the word retrieve between you and a friend?" Owens asked her followers, noting she also pitched the question to staffers of her YouTube show.

Owens said of her colleagues, only two individuals had found a message in which they used the word "retrieve" in recent years — a "former military" officer and a "cop."

Candace Owens

Image of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk were close friends and fellow right-wing commentators.
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk were close friends and fellow right-wing commentators.

The far-right commentator moved on to the next term, which was "vehicle."

"What pops up for you? Is that something that you say?" she asked, before answering her own question: "Probably literally nothing. Maybe something about the DMV."

"What they are telling us is that is just the way 22-year-olds are speaking these days," she claimed. "If you don’t believe me then good. You shouldn’t believe that."

Image of Candace Owens thinks Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk's murder.
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens thinks Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk's murder.

Owens — who is convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu had something to do with Kirk's murder — called out the FBI for another "major red flag" in the alleged text messages, as she pointed out how there were "no time stamps" in the conversation between Robinson and Twiggs provided by police.

The alleged digital chat between Kirk's suspected killer additionally revealed a motive behind the gruesome assassination of the conservative political activist.

Alleged Motive Behind Charlie Kirk Assassination Revealed

Image of Charlie Kirk was shot dead at age 31 on Wednesday, September 10.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at age 31 on Wednesday, September 10.

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to the FBI.

Robinson was formally charged with felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child while appearing before a judge from Utah County Jail on Tuesday, September 16.

