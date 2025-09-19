Candace Owens Fuels Conspiracy Theories About Pal Charlie Kirk's Assassination: 'The Feds Like to Play Games'

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens is convinced her friend Charlie Kirk's assassination is some sort of inside job. The controversial commentator began the Wednesday, September 17, episode of her self-titled political podcast by telling viewers "let's play a game," as she claimed the "feds like to play games" themselves and accused the government of tampering with the investigation into her pal's murder. Owens said "everybody" can participate in her "game" while asking fans to take out their phones, go to their text messages and "search for terms that were just casually tossed into the alleged conversation" had between Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, and his roommate, Lance Twiggs.

Candace Owens Fuels Skepticism About Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect's Text Messages

Owens then introduced the first word, "retrieve," which Robinson allegedly used when informing his roommate and lover he needed to go back to the murder scene to get his rifle back after fatally shooting the father-of-two in the neck on September 10. Robinson allegedly texted his roommate — who is allegedly in the process of transitioning from male to female: "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven't seen anything about them finding it."

"When was the last time you used the word retrieve between you and a friend?" Owens asked her followers, noting she also pitched the question to staffers of her YouTube show. Owens said of her colleagues, only two individuals had found a message in which they used the word "retrieve" in recent years — a "former military" officer and a "cop."

The far-right commentator moved on to the next term, which was "vehicle." "What pops up for you? Is that something that you say?" she asked, before answering her own question: "Probably literally nothing. Maybe something about the DMV." "What they are telling us is that is just the way 22-year-olds are speaking these days," she claimed. "If you don’t believe me then good. You shouldn’t believe that."

Owens — who is convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu had something to do with Kirk's murder — called out the FBI for another "major red flag" in the alleged text messages, as she pointed out how there were "no time stamps" in the conversation between Robinson and Twiggs provided by police. The alleged digital chat between Kirk's suspected killer additionally revealed a motive behind the gruesome assassination of the conservative political activist.

Alleged Motive Behind Charlie Kirk Assassination Revealed

