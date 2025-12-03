or
Candace Owens Insists Charlie Kirk Was 'Betrayed' by Turning Point USA Leaders Before His Murder: 'You Were Lied To'

Split photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk.
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram;MEGA

Candace Owens refuses to stop fueling conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Profile Image

Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:57 p.m. ET

Candace Owens is doubling down on her theory that Charlie Kirk was "betrayed" before his tragic death.

In her latest social media spree, Owens specifically called out leaders of Turning Point USA — the organization the late conservative activist founded at age 18 that was taken over by his wife, Erika Kirk, after his murder.

"I received information last night that put the final pieces together for me," Candace cryptically wrote via X on Tuesday, December 2.

Image of Candace Owens believes Charlie Kirk was 'betrayed' by Turning Point USA leaders.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens believes Charlie Kirk was 'betrayed' by Turning Point USA leaders.

"I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage," the far-right podcast host continued. "Yes I will be naming names and providing evidence for my claims."

Candace warned she'd me "making a personal plea to every well-meaning person who donated to this Godforsaken organization to request a refund." "You were lied to. And leadership knew," she eerily concluded.

Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated at Age 31

Image of Charlie Kirk was shot dead at age 31 on September 10.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at age 31 on September 10.

Candace has fueled several conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie's assassination in the months since her friend was shot dead in the neck at age 31.

In October, roughly one month after Charlie was murdered, Candace raised concerns regarding specific details about the day her pal was killed at Utah Valley University.

"We were told that Charlie had healthy bones, and it was a miracle that his spine stopped a bullet," she said during an episode of her podcast. "I can now officially debunk that story."

Candace Owens

Candace Owens Fuels Conspiracy Theories About Charlie Kirk's Murder

Image of Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking at Utah Valley University.

The controversial media personality disagreed with reports about Charlie's alleged brief survival — specifically speculation about his bone density and strength allowing him to hold on for longer than expected.

She also disputed claims about the type of weapon used to murder Charlie, arguing: "The idea that it was a .30-06 just didn’t happen."

Noting police reports that Charlie's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, used a high-powered rifle to shoot the political commentator from roughly 160 yards away, Candace argued: "That means he was shot with a completely different kind of gun."

Image of Candace Owens was friends with Charlie Kirk before his death.
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens was friends with Charlie Kirk before his death.

"It looks likely there were two people with weapons that day, someone in the audience and someone positioned elsewhere," she alleged. "And one of the supposed witnesses worked in local law enforcement. Why was she at the event in the middle of a workday?"

Candace then turned her attention to the FBI, criticizing the way they've handled the investigation into Charlie's assassination.

"They look at us as if we’re nothing and say, ‘What are you going to do about it?'" she declared. "You wanted to traumatize us and then look us in the face and go, 'How dare you ask questions?' People are grieving. Yeah, we're grieving because you assassinated Charlie Kirk in front of the entire world."

