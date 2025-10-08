Candace Owens Says Charlie Kirk 'Came to Me' in a 'Vivid' Dream and Told Me He Was 'Betrayed' in Bizarre Story

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens claimed fellow conservative figure Charlie Kirk appeared in one of her dreams. “I want you guys to know something. I want to share this with you. You can take it or you can leave it, but Charlie was betrayed,” Owens said during her “Candace” podcast.

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk appeared in one of her dreams.

According to Owens, her most recent dream felt real. “I similarly, like I just said, had a vivid dream this weekend and Charlie came to me and he told me that he was betrayed,” she said. “You don’t have to believe that, but I do believe that, and it was the immediate sense I got, actually." “And I don’t know who exactly it is that betrayed him, but I also felt in the dream that it is soon going to be revealed. That it’s actually inevitable that it’s going to be revealed. That there is nothing and no one that is going to stop the truth from coming out and it is going to have international consequences,” the controversial commentator shared.

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Owens, who was close with Kirk, who was shot in the neck on September 10 while on his tour, went on to recall how her visions had been accurate in the past. “I’ve known this really since the first second, but I rarely have vivid dreams, and I did in fact have a very vivid one over the weekend. In fact, the last time that I had a super vivid dream, I was pregnant. It tends to happen a lot to women when they’re pregnant,” she explained. “I woke up and I immediately texted my producer in real life and I said, ‘Hey, you’re pregnant. Just so you know, it’s a boy,’ and then she found out that she was pregnant one week later. I believe people can communicate in dreams on their way in and on their way out of this world,” she added.

Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram Candace Owens said the slain right-wing activist told her he had been 'betrayed.'

She concluded, “Take that to the bank. Quote me on that. Women tend to have a stronger intuition about people, I would say.”

As OK! previously reported, Owens believes that Kirk’s death on September 10 was part of an inside job. The outspoken speaker kicked off her September 17 podcast episode by saying, “Let’s play a game,” claiming that “the feds like to play games,” and suggesting that the government may be tampering with the investigation into her friend’s killing.

Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram;MEGA The podcast host also questioned the government’s role in Charlie Kirk’s death.

She urged listeners to take part in her “game” by searching specific words allegedly used in text exchanges between Kirk’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, and his roommate and lover, Lance Twiggs. Owens started with the word “retrieve,” pointing out that Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs after the murder, saying he needed to “retrieve” his rifle.

Source: MEGA;Amy Twiggs/Facebook Candace Owens analyzed text messages tied to the alleged killer.

“When was the last time you used the word retrieve between you and a friend?” Owens asked her followers.

She said that only two of her staffers — a former military officer and a police officer — found any messages with that word. Owens then brought up another term: “vehicle.”

“What pops up for you? Is that something that you say?” she asked, before answering herself. “Probably literally nothing. Maybe something about the DMV.”