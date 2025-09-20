Candace Owens Surprisingly Defends Jimmy Kimmel Despite 'Insensitive' Joke About Her Friend Charlie Kirk: Watch
Sept. 20 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Candace Owens shockingly defended Jimmy Kimmel despite their vastly contradicting political views.
During the Friday, September 19, episode of the controversial right-wing commentator's "Candace" podcast, Owens reacted to news of the comedian's show being suspended "indefinitely" while disagreeing with ABC and Nexstar's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off air in what she feels was an "attack on free speech."
While Owens stood by her views, she made it a point to note she doesn't "like" Kimmel and didn't find his remarks about her friend Charlie Kirk's assassination and President Donald Trump funny.
"Whether or not you think it was a insensitive joke, I don't think that that would have been the justification for now saying that he needs to donate to charity and lose his whole life. This is what happened, he's taken off air," Owens informed her fans in reference to Kimmel and his late-night talk show.
Owens expressed concerns about what this means in terms of the government's power and opened up about her fears of free speech being threatened by Trump and his administration.
"When you just flip the coin, it's the same people that are gaining more power. I just want the attacks on free speech to stop," she declared.
Candace Owens Doesn't Think Jimmy Kimmel Should Lose His Job
Instead of Kimmel getting kicked off TV, Owens said she'd rather see people who are "disgusted by what he said" simply boycott his show rather than support Trump and the government enforcing control over what can and cannot be said on television.
"I want us to be in control of where we spend our dollars, of what we're saying and not for the government to press a button and say, 'You lose everything because we don't like what you said,'" she explained of her stance on Kimmel's "indefinite" suspension.
- Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to 'Mixed' Backlash Over Her Charlie Kirk Tribute: 'That Hurt Me'
- Tucker Carlson Warns of Impending 'Hate Speech Laws' After the Death of Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk
- Candace Owens Fuels Conspiracy Theories About Pal Charlie Kirk's Assassination: 'The Feds Like to Play Games'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Owens surprisingly defended Kimmel even further by acknowledging how the famed comedian expressed remorse regarding Kirk's assassination at the time of his murder last week.
She also noted that Kimmel referred to Kirk's killing as "senseless" in the very same monologue that caused him to lose his job for the forseeable future.
"The day that it happened, [Kimmel] posted a message on Instagram sending love to the Kirk family and victims of gun violence," Owens shared. "You wouldn't have thought that he had posted that in terms of everyone that was just like stripping him of everything."
"I want to be clear, I don't like Jimmy Kimmel," she clarified. "I think that he is a part of the radical left, the people that are constantly shouting. I don't like him at all. But I'm just recognizing that our solution to being angry at each other always seems to be, let's give the government more power."
Candace Owens Fights for 'Free Speech' After Pal Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Owens continued: "And that's what happened here. The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, jumped up and he criticized Jimmy Kimmel's remarks."
"He threatened federal action against ABC affiliates who carried the show. What? Federal action if you carry the Jimmy Kimmel show, does that seem right to you?" she asked her fans.
Owens warned: "Again, if you're on the right and cheered this on, do you understand we should never ever ever be applauding federal action when it comes to speech?"