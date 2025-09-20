Candace Owens Surprisingly Defends Jimmy Kimmel Despite 'Insensitive' Joke About Her Friend Charlie Kirk: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens defended Jimmy Kimmel despite the comedian's comments about her pal Charlie Kirk.

"Whether or not you think it was a insensitive joke, I don't think that that would have been the justification for now saying that he needs to donate to charity and lose his whole life. This is what happened, he's taken off air," Owens informed her fans in reference to Kimmel and his late-night talk show. Owens expressed concerns about what this means in terms of the government's power and opened up about her fears of free speech being threatened by Trump and his administration. "When you just flip the coin, it's the same people that are gaining more power. I just want the attacks on free speech to stop," she declared.

Candace Owens Doesn't Think Jimmy Kimmel Should Lose His Job

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was pulled 'indefinitely' by ABC over comments he made about Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump.

Instead of Kimmel getting kicked off TV, Owens said she'd rather see people who are "disgusted by what he said" simply boycott his show rather than support Trump and the government enforcing control over what can and cannot be said on television. "I want us to be in control of where we spend our dollars, of what we're saying and not for the government to press a button and say, 'You lose everything because we don't like what you said,'" she explained of her stance on Kimmel's "indefinite" suspension.

Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk became close friends and fellow right-wing political commentators.

Owens surprisingly defended Kimmel even further by acknowledging how the famed comedian expressed remorse regarding Kirk's assassination at the time of his murder last week. She also noted that Kimmel referred to Kirk's killing as "senseless" in the very same monologue that caused him to lose his job for the forseeable future.

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

"The day that it happened, [Kimmel] posted a message on Instagram sending love to the Kirk family and victims of gun violence," Owens shared. "You wouldn't have thought that he had posted that in terms of everyone that was just like stripping him of everything." "I want to be clear, I don't like Jimmy Kimmel," she clarified. "I think that he is a part of the radical left, the people that are constantly shouting. I don't like him at all. But I'm just recognizing that our solution to being angry at each other always seems to be, let's give the government more power."

Candace Owens Fights for 'Free Speech' After Pal Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram Candace Owens' close friend Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10.