Why Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin's Lover Lance Twiggs Was Kicked Out of His Strict Mormon Household Before Age 18: Report

New details have been exposed that might explain why Tyler Robinson was so fiercely defensive of his lover, Lance Twiggs. Robinson, the 22-year-old alleged murderer of Charlie Kirk, reportedly killed the right-wing political activist out of "hatred" toward the late commentator's views and had been in a romantic relationship with Twiggs — his roommate who is said to be in the process of transitioning from a man to a woman. Twiggs and Robinson supposedly moved in together after the accused assassin's roommate spent years couch surfing without a home because his strict Mormon parents kicked him out before the age of 18.

Source: Amber Jones Robinson/Facebook; Amy Twiggs/Facebook Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs lived in a townhouse together in Utah.

According to people who knew Twiggs, the Utah native was a typical "straight-A student" until he had a falling out with his family over an apparent conflict in views. "Everything I’ve heard about him, he was a great kid. He was nice. He worked hard," Ben Kaufman, the superintendent of Twiggs' high school, Dixie Success Academy (later renamed Utah Tech Success Academy), said in a statement to the New York Post. "I heard all good things." Twiggs' high school was just four miles away from Pine View High, where Robinson attended. They both graduated from the St. George, Utah, schools in 2022.

Relative of Tyler Robinson's Lover Claims Lance Twiggs 'Hates Conservatives and Christians'

Source: Lance Twiggs/TikTok; FACEBOOK Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to killing Charlie Kirk in text messages sent to Lance Twiggs.

During Twiggs' junior year, however, the teenager was allegedly kicked out of their parents' home for reasons disputed by family and friends. "[His father] thought he wasn’t being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out," a relative of Twiggs claimed while speaking to Fox News, accusing the teen of "using drugs and alcohol," as well as being "addicted to [online] gaming." A different family member accused Twiggs of becoming an increasingly passionate liberal in recent years, alleging: "He hates conservatives and Christians. He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized."

Source: Amy Twiggs/Facebook Lance Twiggs was reportedly kicked out over conflict with his strict Mormon family.

A friend of Twiggs, however, 19-year-old Braylon Nielsen, had a different perspective of the story after taking her pal in when he became homeless. Nielsen claimed drug accusations from Twiggs' family were nothing more than a rumor to excuse the real reason the parents kicked their child to the curb, which she said was because he rejected Mormonism. "It was on and off. He was bouncing couches. He would live with us for a few months, but didn’t like taking up our couch. He would crash with friends," she admitted to The Post. "I loved Lance. His parents kicked him out of his house, and he lived with us. His parents never sat right with my family." "He had straight As. He was very hardworking," Nielsen continued, calling Twiggs someone who "just took care of people" while noting he was "not a big partier."

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Utah.