Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson 'Made Contact' With Police Officer When He Tried to Retrieve Rifle Hours After Shooting

Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, crossed paths with a police officer just hours after he killed the conservative political activist on September 10. After Robinson fatally shot Kirk in the neck while he was speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, he dumped his rifle in the woods and ran off campus. However, Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, confirmed he returned later that night to try and retrieve his gun.

Tyler Robinson 'Made Contact' With Police Officer on Campus

Tyler Robinson 'Made Contact' With Police Officer on Campus

"We have been able to confirm very recently that he did return to that campus and did make contact with an officer," Mason told a news outlet. "The contents of that interaction we're not prepared to reveal right now. That's part of the investigation and part of gathering more information." The policeman was situated on the perimeter of the college campus, which was placed on lockdown. His presence is believed to have prevented Robinson, 22, from getting his weapon back.



The report also revealed they tracked Robinson's movements after the attack. "We know he visited a restaurant eatery, or he made a purchase for food, just kind of a normal interaction," said Mason. As OK! reported, Robinson referenced ditching his gun in exposed text messages he sent to his roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, where he also confessed to being the shooter.

Tyler Robinson's Text Messages Exposed

What Was the Motive Behind the Shooting?

"If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on," Robinson wrote. "I haven’t seen anything about them finding it." Though the roommate "thought they caught the person" who did it, Robinson replied "no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. It’s quiet, almost enough to get out, but there’s one vehicle lingering."

What Was the Motive Behind the Shooting?

Kirk, who was 31, is survived by wife Erika Kirk and their two children.