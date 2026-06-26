Candace Owens Doesn't Believe Charlie Kirk's Relationship With Widow Erika 'Was Ever Real': 'I Am Firm on That Now'

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Candace Owens is standing by her belief that there was more to Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk's marriage than met the public eye. During the Thursday, June 25, episode of her "Candace" podcast, the controversial media personality continued to fuel conspiracies surrounding her late pal's assassination amid an ongoing feud with his widow. "I do not believe, and I want to be clear here, that his relationship with Erika Kirk was ever real. I am firm on that now," Candace claimed while accusing Erika of having a past connection to Jeffrey Epstein through Jean-Luc Brunel, the founder of Next Model Management.

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Candace Owens Thinks Charlie Kirk Was 'Targeted'

Source: @candaceowens/X Candace Owens doesn't believe the Kirks' relationship was 'real.'

Candace expressed doubt about the "realness" behind the Kirks' marriage as she insisted Charlie was "targeted." While she's skeptical of Erika, Candace mainly put blame on Israel when discussing the Turning Point USA co-founder's murder. "This is what I believe Charlie Kirk's life became. A bunch of people who infiltrated, surrounded him. He had no idea that he was living the Truman Show," she ranted. "They controlled everything. They cast people into his life, people that he thought were there to grow his organization for good means because they believed in free markets and capitalism, whereupon they were working together to just produce and follow a script that runs back to Tel Aviv."

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Source: @erikakirk/instagram Charlie Kirk welcomed two kids with wife Erika before his death.

Candace frequently drags Erika into her wild conspiracies about Charlie's death. The conservative political activist was shot dead in the neck at age 31 while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

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Source: @candaceowens/X Candace Owens insists Charlie Kirk was 'targeted' by someone in the government.

Erika was quick to return to the spotlight after Charlie's murder, with critics continuing to scrutinize her and the way she's grieved her late husband. Candace's latest comments are similar to ones she made in March, when she first tried linking Erika to Mr. Epstein.

'Erika and Jeffrey Epstein May Have Crossed Paths'

Source: @erikakirk/instagram Charlie Kirk married Erika Kirk in 2021.