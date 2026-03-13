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Candace Owens 'Demands Answers' Amid 'Growing Hunch' Jeffrey Epstein and Erika Kirk 'May Have Crossed Paths': 'Who Are You?'

Composite photo of Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens turned on Erika Kirk after Charlie Kirk's assassination in September 2025.

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March 13 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

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Candace Owens is once again taking aim at Erika Kirk as part of her ongoing Bride of Charlie investigative series, this time suggesting the widow of Charlie Kirk may have once operated in the same New York social orbit as disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Candace first surfaced the claims during the Tuesday, March 10, episode of her podcast, admitting she developed a "growing hunch" that Erika "may have crossed paths" with Epstein while spending time at the modeling agency Next Model Management.

“I have a hunch, a growing hunch, that Erika and Jeffrey Epstein may have crossed paths," Candace told listeners. "More people have come forward regarding what specifically Erika Kirk was doing at Next Model Management — in Epstein’s orbit in New York."

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What Was Erika Kirk 'Doing In Epstein's Orbit'?

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Image of Candace Owens 'demands answers' from Erika Kirk about her past.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens 'demands answers' from Erika Kirk about her past.

Candace's claims are the latest to come from her increasingly controversial investigation into Erika following the September 2025 assassination of her husband, Charlie, during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

Candace's multi-episode series, dubbed Bride of Charlie, has focused on scrutinizing Erika's past career, professional connections and public biography as she questions details surrounding the widow’s background.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, March 11, Candace promoted her podcast episode titled "EXPLOSIVE! What Erika Kirk Was Doing In Epstein’s Orbit," insisting the situation raises questions that "demand answers."

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'It Is Utterly Immoral to Defend Erika Kirk'

Image of Candace Owens claimed it is 'utterly immoral to defend Erika Kirk.'
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens claimed it is 'utterly immoral to defend Erika Kirk.'

“I now hold the position that it is utterly immoral to defend Erika Kirk,” Candace wrote. “These are questions that demand answers.”

During the podcast, Candace alleged unnamed sources recalled seeing the former pageant queen — whom she also referred to by her maiden name, Erika Frantz Fey — taking meetings inside Next Model Management’s New York offices.

According to Candace, those meetings were related to real estate arrangements for models traveling to the city.

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'Jeffrey Epstein Was Around This Office a Lot'

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Image of Candace Owens claimed Jeffrey Epstein used to visit the NYC office Erika Kirk worked at.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens claimed Jeffrey Epstein used to visit the NYC office Erika Kirk worked at.

“What we can now confirm, and these are eyewitness accounts specifically, is that they recall Erika because she was taking meetings at the office,” Candace explained. “Those meetings were pertaining to real estate for the models that were coming from Eastern Europe.”

Candace also highlighted the agency’s co-founder, Faith Kates, claiming Jeffrey frequently visited the company because of their friendship.

“Jeffrey Epstein was around this office a lot,” the podcaster claimed. “He frequented the office as you would if it was your friend’s.”

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Source: @RealCandaceO/X

Candace Owens targeted Erika Kirk in a recent podcast episode.

The commentator further questioned how Erika could have been facilitating real estate arrangements at the time, arguing that she has struggled to verify the timeline of the widow’s real estate licensing in New York.

“I’d like to hear Erika’s feedback on that,” Candace said during the episode. “What’s she doing? Who are these clients — these real estate clients that she’s helping with their finances?”

Candace admitted she didn't contact Erika for comment for the episode, as her previous email had gone unanswered.

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'Who Are You?'

Image of Candace Owens is skeptical of Erika Kirk's past.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens is skeptical of Erika Kirk's past.

Candace also urged listeners to submit tips if they had encountered Erika during her time in New York.

“You want to be the queen bee, you want to be a public figure,” Candace snubbed. “Well, let’s get to a little bit of background. Who are you? What were you doing?”

The conspiracy theorist's ongoing investigation has drawn intense debate online as supporters argue she is asking legitimate questions, while critics accuse her of spreading unverified claims about the widow of the slain conservative activist.

Erika herself has not publicly responded to the latest allegations, though she previously told Candace to "stop" speculating about Charlie's death.

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