Megyn Kelly 'Wishes' Candace Owens 'Would Stop' Attacking Erika Kirk Over Theories About Charlie's Death: 'I Disagree With Her'

Megyn Kelly Disapproves of Candace Owens' Theories

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly 'disagrees' with Candace Owens' theories about Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA.

"I love Erika Kirk, I love her. I feel protective of her because she's in a very vulnerable state right now. I don't like to see her get attacked. I wish that would stop," the journalist shared on a recent episode of her self-titled show. "To be honest, I wish Candace wouldn't be pursuing the Turning Point narrative at all, nevermind Erika." Megyn pointed out that Candace hasn't outright blamed Erika for Charlie's murder: "She's criticizing her and the media tour, and that's fair game."

'I Disagree With Her on This'

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Despite their opposing views, Megyn Kelly said she's 'gotten closer' to Candace Owens lately.

"Candace knows I disagree with her on this," Megyn clarified. "Petty internet people want to turn that into a catfight between Candace and yours truly, which will fail." "She and I have, actually, only gotten closer over the past couple of months as people try to make me attack her, so f--- off, OK?" Megyn declared. Unlike Candace, Megyn believes suspected shooter Tyler Robinson is guilty of murdering Charlie on September 10, 2025. Tyler, who was arrested not long after the assassination, has yet to enter a plea.

Source: mega Megyn Kelly helped Erika Kirk and Candace Owens have a talk over the drama.

In December 2025, Megyn revealed she helped "facilitate" a private chat between Candace and Erika to smooth things over. "Erika called me weeks ago and asked me if I would be part of this sit down with them, which originally they had contemplated might be for consumption by the public," the political commentator explained. "The two of them took it from there, trying to negotiate the specifics of what they both would be comfortable with."

Source: mega Candace Owens launched an investigative series about Erika Kirk titled 'Bride of Charlie.'

Megyn also noted she wasn't "inserting" herself into the drama. "I'm not getting ready to do that, and I don't want that," she expressed. "I don't think that's God's role for me here. I really fully believe God's role for me here is to possibly play a role in getting this whole thing to a better place."

Candace Owens Launches 'Bride of Charlie'

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk has made countless appearances for Turning Point USA after taking over the CEO position of her late husband's organization.