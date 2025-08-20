Candace Owens Slams 'Punk' Emmanuel Macron After He Responds to Their Legal Drama: He's 'a Weenie'

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens did not hold back when talking about French President Emmanuel Macron’s interview about her. “Emmanuel Macron was just asked about this unprecedented lawsuit against me,” Owens began on her “Candace” show on August 19. “And he is just such a little punk. He refuses to say my name while also discussing me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's Lawsuit Against Candace Owens

Source: MEGA Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron are suing Candace Owens for defamation.

As OK! reported, Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace in July after she slandered Brigitte in an eight-part podcast series titled “Becoming Brigitte.” In February, Candace insisted Brigitte was born a man and stole someone else’s identity before transitioning to a woman. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Superior Court, said Owens “used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money,” adding she “disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers.” The Macrons’ lawsuit also suggested Candace’s ongoing remarks are “demonstrably false” and that she “knew they were false when she published them” but continued to push the narrative in “pursuit of fame.”

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Responds to Emmanuel Macron's New Interview

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens called Emmanuel Macron 'a big weenie pants.'

In an interview on August 19, Emmanuel insisted it had “taken on such a magnitude in the United States” that they “had to react.” “It’s a question of having the truth respected,” he added. “Emmanuel Macron is a weenie,” Candace continued on the episode. “A big weenie pants. I have to say that truly he’s probably going to include that somewhere else in a lawsuit when he refiles… But it’s undeniable at this point.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Questions Why Brigitte Macron Won't Release Photos From the First 30 Years of Her Life

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Candace Owens asked why Emmanuel Macron is not suing Xavier Poussard.

Candace noted it’s “so pathetic” watching Emmanuel “go around and try to explain” the situation, adding they're “all actors.” After reading Emmanuel’s latest interview, she noted the journalist didn’t ask the politician the obvious question: “Why it is that he won’t take the much easier path of defending his quote-unquote honor by just asking his wife quote-unquote wife to publish photos from the first 30 years of her life. You know, that gap in her life.” She also questioned why Emmanuel isn’t suing Xavier Poussard, the author of Becoming Brigitte, which is what Candace claims her series was based on.

Candace Owens Claims She Reached Out to Emmanuel Macron Before Her Podcast Series

Source: MEGA Candace Owens wants to know what Emmanuel Macron's lawsuit against her is 'really about.'