Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron Sue Candace Owens Over False Claims French President's Wife Is a Man

photo of Candace Owens, Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron
Source: mega

Candace Owens created an eight-part podcast series about her belief that Brigitte Macron was born a man.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have filed a defamation lawsuit against controversial podcaster Candace Owens after she slandered Brigitte in an eight-part podcast series titled “Becoming Brigitte.”

In February, the right-wing activist claimed Brigitte was born a man and stole someone else’s identity before transitioning into a woman.

Macrons Call Candace Owens' Allegations 'Demonstrably False'

emmanuel brigitte macron sue candace owens false claims french presidents wife is man
Source: mega

The Macrons filed their lawsuit at Delaware Superior Court.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Superior Court, claimed Owens “used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money,” adding she “disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers.”

The Macrons’ lawsuit suggested Candace’s ongoing remarks are “demonstrably false” and that she “knew they were false when she published them” but continued to push the narrative in “pursuit of fame.”

Candace Owens Accuses Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron of Being 'Blood Relatives'

emmanuel brigitte macron sue candace owens false claims french presidents wife is a man
Source: mega

Candace Owens previously accused Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron of being 'blood relatives.'

Emmanuel and Brigitte also included Candace’s allegations about the couple being “blood relatives committing incest” and that the French president was elected “to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program." She also claimed the pair has committed fraud to hide “these secrets.”

The lawsuit, which included 22 counts of defamation, claimed the 36-year-old podcaster was “repeatedly presented with credible, verifiable evidence disproving her claims — including documentation, public records, and direct outreach from the Macrons.” However, instead of “correcting the record,” Candace “doubled down” on her accusations.

Macrons 'Left With No Choice'

emmanuel brigitte macron sue candace owens false french presidents wife man
Source: mega

The lawsuit claimed the podcaster caused 'tremendous damage.'

The lawsuit noted how Candace’s slanderous allegations have caused “tremendous damage” and have “subjected the Macrons to a campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies.”

The Macrons were “left with no choice but to seek relief through this Court to set the record straight, prevent further harm, and hold Defendants accountable for their conduct,” the suit added.

The First Family of France, who became the country’s leading political couple in 2017 and continue to hold that title going into 2025, are reportedly seeking actual and presumed damages, punitive and/or exemplary damages, the awarding of all costs, disbursements, fees, and interest as authorized by law and “such other and additional remedies” deemed proper by the Court.

Candace Owens Continues Slander After Lawsuit

emmanuel brigitte macron sue candace owens false french presidents wife is man
Source: mega

Candace Owens continued to slander Brigitte Macron after the lawsuit was filed.

After the lawsuit was filed, Candace took to her Instagram Story to continue her slander by posting a shocking video about Brigitte having a “p----.”

“She’s basically like, ‘You told the whole world about my p----, and now I’m gonna come after you for cyberbullying. OK, it’s true, I have a p----, but you bullied me by telling the world about it,’” the podcaster said on Tuesday, July 22.

She also shared a photo of Emmanuel and Brigitte with the caption, “I will be coming for this wig today; stay tuned.”

