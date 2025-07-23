Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron Sue Candace Owens Over False Claims French President's Wife Is a Man

The lawsuit noted how Candace’s slanderous allegations have caused “tremendous damage” and have “subjected the Macrons to a campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies.”

The Macrons were “left with no choice but to seek relief through this Court to set the record straight, prevent further harm, and hold Defendants accountable for their conduct,” the suit added.

The First Family of France, who became the country’s leading political couple in 2017 and continue to hold that title going into 2025, are reportedly seeking actual and presumed damages, punitive and/or exemplary damages, the awarding of all costs, disbursements, fees, and interest as authorized by law and “such other and additional remedies” deemed proper by the Court.