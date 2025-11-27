or
Is Candace Owens Married? 4 Things to Know About Her Family Life

Source: MEGA

Candace Owens shares four children with her husband, George Farmer.

Nov. 27 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Candace Owens and George Farmer Got Engaged During a FaceTime Call

Source: MEGA

Candace Owens' husband previously served as the CEO of Parler.

Candace Owens has been married to her husband, George Farmer, for six years.

The political commentator and the British businessman first met in 2018. At the time, Farmer was working for the U.K. branch of Turning Point USA, while Owens was serving as the conservative advocacy group's communications director in the U.S.

On December 29, 2018, just 17 days after their first meeting, Farmer popped the question to Owens during a FaceTime call.

"I was actually flying to South Africa at the time for New Year's and I called her and I just said, 'Listen, I know this is completely crazy, and we've just met but, how do you feel about getting married to me?' Just real quick," the former CEO of Parler shared during an appearance on the "Pints With Aquinas" podcast.

Farmer said he and Owens did not date prior to getting engaged, adding, "It was very much a God thing. The Lord was in control of that whole process."

However, the couple did not announce their engagement until February 2019.

Candace Owens Has Been Married to British Businessman George Farmer Since 2019

Source: MEGA

Candace Owens claimed her husband was almost shot by Secret Service agents.

Owens and Farmer sealed their union with a kiss during a private ceremony on August 6, 2019. They held another wedding in front of their friends and family at Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Va., on August 31, 2019.

The Republican figurehead previously talked about her husband after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Penn., in July 2024. She claimed Farmer "once almost got shot by the Secret Service, because he came down a staircase."

Candace Owens

Candace Owens and George Farmer Share 4 Children

Source: MEGA

Candace Owens and George Farmer became parents in 2021.

Owens and Farmer expanded their family with the birth of their firstborn son on January 13, 2021.

They welcomed their second child, Louise Marie, on July 13, 2022, and their third, son Max, on November 20, 2023.

They became a family-of-six when their fourth child, a son named Roman, was born in May.

"I think when you're a young man in your 20s, you can probably be perceived as being like the king of the world, you can do your own thing, you can become sort of a master of your own little universe," Farmer said on the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast after becoming a father. "[But] life is so much richer when you're not the master of your own universe. When you actually do have dependents and a family and relationships around you that mean something."

Candace Owens and Her Family Moved to Tennessee

Source: MEGA

Candace Owens and George Farmer keep their family life private.

In a March 2021 interview with "The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy," the mom-of-four revealed her husband "had always wanted to move to Tennessee."

"The stars lined up so we couldn't be happier to be here. What a perfect place to start a family," Owens, who grew up in Connecticut, shared.

