Is Candace Owens Married? 4 Things to Know About Her Family Life

Candace Owens has been married to her husband, George Farmer, for six years.

The political commentator and the British businessman first met in 2018. At the time, Farmer was working for the U.K. branch of Turning Point USA, while Owens was serving as the conservative advocacy group's communications director in the U.S.

On December 29, 2018, just 17 days after their first meeting, Farmer popped the question to Owens during a FaceTime call.

"I was actually flying to South Africa at the time for New Year's and I called her and I just said, 'Listen, I know this is completely crazy, and we've just met but, how do you feel about getting married to me?' Just real quick," the former CEO of Parler shared during an appearance on the "Pints With Aquinas" podcast.

Farmer said he and Owens did not date prior to getting engaged, adding, "It was very much a God thing. The Lord was in control of that whole process."

However, the couple did not announce their engagement until February 2019.