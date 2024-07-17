Candace Owens Claims Her Husband Was Almost Shot by Secret Service During NRA Event
Former President Donald Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Penn., on July 13, and it was only a matter of time until conservative figurehead Candace Owens piped in with her thoughts.
But what wasn’t expected was that she shared that her husband, George Farmer, was also almost shot by Secret Service agents.
"You have got to be kidding me,” Owens reacted to Trump’s attempted assassination on a live special of her podcast. “Let me say something right now. Take this to the bank. That person was allowed to scale that roof."
"I was around him a lot — a lot,” Owens continued. “And let me tell you something, [with] the Secret Service, there is no person that can get around the perimeter of the Secret Service where Donald Trump is without them being aware of it.”
Owens then went on to detail Farmer’s harrowing experience, stating, “I am not kidding when I say that my husband once almost got shot by the Secret Service, because he came down a staircase. I was speaking at the NRA, and he snaked in and came down, and they didn't know who he was. They were like, 'Freeze, we will shoot you right now.’” Although Farmer was almost shot, Owens saved the day, sharing that she “jumped in front of someone like, 'Don't shoot him. That's my husband.'"
Due to her husband’s experience with the Secret Service, Owens had more commentary to add regarding the attempted assassination of Trump. “So you're telling me that guy walked up and was trying to get the attention, the Secret Service saw him, and he's pointing and he's saying, 'This guy's got a gun,' and they're pretending they don't know what's going on?” Owens questioned. “I mean, am I crazy?"
"I don't believe this,” Owens concluded. “Not for one second, having been around the president, having literally almost watched my husband get shot because he came down the wrong set of stairs at the NRA.”
After the attempted assassination, Trump was treated medically, as his ear was hit during the attack. Trump, who is recovering, is currently appearing at the ongoing Republican National Convention. On July 15, Trump announced his running mate would be J.D. Vance. On July 16, 2024, OK! reported that Owens took to social media network X to blast Trump's decision.