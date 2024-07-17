Candace Owens Claims Her Husband Was Almost Shot by Secret Service During NRA Event

"You have got to be kidding me,” Owens reacted to Trump’s attempted assassination on a live special of her podcast. “Let me say something right now. Take this to the bank. That person was allowed to scale that roof."

"I was around him a lot — a lot,” Owens continued. “And let me tell you something, [with] the Secret Service, there is no person that can get around the perimeter of the Secret Service where Donald Trump is without them being aware of it.”