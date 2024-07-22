'Fake and Gay': Candace Owens Slams 'Senior Citizen' Joe Biden's Exit Announcement

Owens continued to spew her theory regarding Biden, explaining that she feels like we are “watching a play” and watching popular television show House of Cards.

Owens is convinced that the Democrats decided to “get rid of” Biden prior to the debate, which is why they had him participate in the debate in the first place. “This is now all just a performance,” Owens said of the entire ordeal. “Everybody knew that Joe Biden has been in steep mental decline since before he even announced that he was running He was just installed in 2020.”

In all of this, there is one person Owens believes is telling the truth regarding the Biden presidency — and that is, unsurprisingly, Donald Trump.