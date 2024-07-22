OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Candace Owens
OK LogoPolitics

'Fake and Gay': Candace Owens Slams 'Senior Citizen' Joe Biden's Exit Announcement

Composite picture of Candace Owens and Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens slammed Joe Biden after he announced he wouldn't run for reelection.

By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The political world was completely shaken when President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would not be seeking reelection.

Article continues below advertisement

Without missing a beat, conservative figurehead Candace Owens took to her YouTube channel to issue her reaction.

matts square template
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens bashed Joe BIden after he announced he would not be seeking reelection.

Article continues below advertisement

That’s a really big announcement, but also, there’s a little piece of you that knows that all of this is a little fake and g--, right?” Owens began. “We know that we are not being told the truth. We’ve been talking about his mental faculties for four years now.” “Yes, Biden made a statement,” Owens continued. “He tweeted this. By he tweeted this, I mean somebody else tweeted this… Biden has not been with us, he has not been conscious for four years. So he’s not writing any of this… He’s a lost Grandpa… it’s a senior citizen who has been on the mental decline.”

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens called Joe Biden a 'lost Grandpa.'

Article continues below advertisement

Owens continued to spew her theory regarding Biden, explaining that she feels like we are “watching a play” and watching popular television show House of Cards.

Owens is convinced that the Democrats decided to “get rid of” Biden prior to the debate, which is why they had him participate in the debate in the first place. “This is now all just a performance,” Owens said of the entire ordeal. “Everybody knew that Joe Biden has been in steep mental decline since before he even announced that he was running He was just installed in 2020.”

In all of this, there is one person Owens believes is telling the truth regarding the Biden presidency — and that is, unsurprisingly, Donald Trump.

MORE ON:
Candace Owens
Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens claims people don't like Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

So, where does Owens see things going for the Democrats now that Biden has decided to step aside?

While many think Kamala Harris will inevitably end up with the nomination, Owens claimed “people just don’t like Kamala across the board. Democrats are not fond of her. Black America is not fond of her.” “There’s something about her that comes across as extremely condescending and patronizing and it is a known thing that her and Biden’s teams could not stand each other,” Owens added. “So everything you’re seeing again is performative.”

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens claims Black America is not fond of Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Biden said it's in the "best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term." Regardless of where things end up for the Democratic Party, one thing is clear — Owens is not buying what they’re selling and she’s not afraid to make that known.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.