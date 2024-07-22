'Fake and Gay': Candace Owens Slams 'Senior Citizen' Joe Biden's Exit Announcement
The political world was completely shaken when President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would not be seeking reelection.
Without missing a beat, conservative figurehead Candace Owens took to her YouTube channel to issue her reaction.
“That’s a really big announcement, but also, there’s a little piece of you that knows that all of this is a little fake and g--, right?” Owens began. “We know that we are not being told the truth. We’ve been talking about his mental faculties for four years now.” “Yes, Biden made a statement,” Owens continued. “He tweeted this. By he tweeted this, I mean somebody else tweeted this… Biden has not been with us, he has not been conscious for four years. So he’s not writing any of this… He’s a lost Grandpa… it’s a senior citizen who has been on the mental decline.”
Owens continued to spew her theory regarding Biden, explaining that she feels like we are “watching a play” and watching popular television show House of Cards.
Owens is convinced that the Democrats decided to “get rid of” Biden prior to the debate, which is why they had him participate in the debate in the first place. “This is now all just a performance,” Owens said of the entire ordeal. “Everybody knew that Joe Biden has been in steep mental decline since before he even announced that he was running He was just installed in 2020.”
In all of this, there is one person Owens believes is telling the truth regarding the Biden presidency — and that is, unsurprisingly, Donald Trump.
So, where does Owens see things going for the Democrats now that Biden has decided to step aside?
While many think Kamala Harris will inevitably end up with the nomination, Owens claimed “people just don’t like Kamala across the board. Democrats are not fond of her. Black America is not fond of her.” “There’s something about her that comes across as extremely condescending and patronizing and it is a known thing that her and Biden’s teams could not stand each other,” Owens added. “So everything you’re seeing again is performative.”
As OK! previously reported, Biden said it's in the "best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term." Regardless of where things end up for the Democratic Party, one thing is clear — Owens is not buying what they’re selling and she’s not afraid to make that known.