Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race: How Celebrities Reacted in 21 Clicks

On Sunday, July 21, President Joe Biden officially announced his withdrawal from the upcoming 2024 presidential race, ending his bid for a potential reelection.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term," he wrote in a statement.

Biden's decision came out amid concerns about his age, especially after his headline-making performance in a CNN presidential debate against Donald Trump. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee in a follow-up post.

Former President Barack Obama was among the stars and personalities who commented on the recent turn of events.

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order,” Obama wrote on X.