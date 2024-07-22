OK Magazine
Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race: How Celebrities Reacted in 21 Clicks

By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

Former President Barack Obama

On Sunday, July 21, President Joe Biden officially announced his withdrawal from the upcoming 2024 presidential race, ending his bid for a potential reelection.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term," he wrote in a statement.

Biden's decision came out amid concerns about his age, especially after his headline-making performance in a CNN presidential debate against Donald Trump. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee in a follow-up post.

Former President Barack Obama was among the stars and personalities who commented on the recent turn of events.

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order,” Obama wrote on X.

Barbra Streisand

“Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy,” said Barbra Streisand.

Cardi B

Before Biden confirmed his endorsement, Cardi B shared, “AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP F----- PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!”

Cher

Heartbroken Cher reacted to Biden's withdrawal in a post on X.

"In my heart I'm tortured, Because I don't believe the Democrats can win the presidency With 'Pres Biden' 'Joe,' whom I've loved since we met in 2008. I campaigned for him I believe IT'S TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK 'WAY' OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET," she wrote.

Dave Portnoy

Even while sailing in Nantucket, Mass., Dave Portnoy shared his thoughts on Biden's decision and commented on the president's endorsement of Harris.

“There is no way Kamala would have been the nominee if Joe Biden dropped out before the Democratic Primary and had to run vs other candidates,” Portnoy said. “The people who control Joe also control Kamala and just subverted democracy with pure election fraud and theft.”

Ellen DeGeneres

"I'm grateful to President Biden for everything he's done," Ellen DeGeneres said.

George Takei

George Takei joined the growing list of celebrities who have reacted to Biden's announcement.

“I want to honor our President @JoeBiden. He has served our nation admirably for decades, he is a decent honorable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot. Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!” the Star Trek actor wrote on X.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis expressed her support and love for both Biden and Harris before the upcoming election.

"I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris. SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide," said the Freaky Friday star.

Jon Stewart

After the development, Jon Stewart wrote a one-word response: "Legend."

John Legend

John Legend spoke highly of Biden and his contributions to the country before backing Harris to become the next president.

"She's ready for this fight and I'm excited to help her in any way I can," the "All Of Me" hitmaker, 45, wrote in his Instagram post.

Lil Nas X

Joe Biden

Lil Nas X commented on the Instagram post, writing, “Wow It’s really jover.”

Lizzo

Lizzo uploaded a screenshot of a news article about Biden's decision alongside the text, "We are truly living in unprecedented times."

Mark Hamill

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill took his time to praise Biden after the president's announcement, saying, “Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos.”

Mark Ruffalo

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo posted, "OK everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn't be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion."

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain dropped a one-liner response after Biden's announcement, writing, "Politics is just a brutal f------ blood sport."

Melissa Joan Hart

Drive Me Crazy and God's Not Dead 2 star Melissa Joan Hart expressed her gratitude for Biden in her remark.

“Thank you Mr President for leading with kindness, change and class! ❤️,” she shared.

Octavia Spencer

On Instagram, Octavia Spencer uploaded a photo of herself and Biden, who she called a "true patriot and public servant for this country."

“You can retire knowing that your constituents have tremendous affection for you and all that you’ve sacrificed. You built back a better America. Thank you," said the Oscar-winning actress.

Piers Morgan

On X, Piers Morgan shared a scathing statement in response to Biden's statement regarding his decision to drop out of the presidential race.

"If Biden's unfit to stay in the presidential race, then surely he's unfit to remain president too?" the English broadcaster asked.

Robert De Niro

Ahead of the end of Biden's term, Robert De Niro applauded Biden's "act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism."

"Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become president," De Niro continued. "Because there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box...With respect, admiration, and affection, thank you Mr. President!"

Russell Brand

Russell Brand, a vocal supporter of Trump, posted, “Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination after ending re-election bid. We’re in a wild world, mate.”

Uzo Aduba

Orange Is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba left a comment, which read, “Thank you, Mr. President for your leadership and your lifetime of service."

