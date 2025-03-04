Candace Owens Ripped Apart After Calling Volodymyr Zelensky the 'Neighborhood Crackhead': 'I Didn't Think You Could Get Lower, But You Just Did'
Candace Owens is being criticized after slamming Volodymyr Zelensky in the wake of his explosive meeting with Donald Trump.
After Zelensky posted a picture with King Charles III in which he said he was “grateful for the audience,” Owens quoted it and wrote, “Can you please just get a job instead of going door to door begging for cash?”
“Zelensky has become the neighborhood crackhead,” she added.
Unsurprisingly, X users quickly came at Owens for her remarks. “Isn’t that what you do?” one X member questioned. “I didn’t think you could get lower after your defense of Hamas, but you just did,” another user wrote. “What exactly is your job, Candace?” another X member asked. “What are you contributing to society?”
In a similar vein, someone stated Zelensky does “more for his country” than Owens does for hers.
Not all feedback was negative, as some people agreed with Owens’ sentiments. “Thank you for the audience, not for saving my country, not for providing me help on the front line, not for providing backbone support for the army men looking for weapons to defend themselves BUT for the audience because that is all that it is — a show,” one X user shared. “They chose an actor to be a politician,” another member noted. “They should of chosen another guy.”
As OK! reported, on February 28, Zelensky visited the White House and met with Trump and J.D. Vance. While the goal of their meeting was to try to strike a deal for peace between Ukraine and Russia, it ended up in a screaming match between the leaders.
When Zelensky told Trump and Vance that Vladimir Putin violated agreements with his country in the past and occupied parts of Ukraine during Trump’s first term, Vance responded by scolding Zelensky by stating it was “disrespectful” for him to “come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of them American media.”
Trump then raised his voice at Zelensky, stating, “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem.”
“You’re in no position to dictate that — remember this,” Trump continued telling Zelensky. “You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good. We’re going to feel very good and very strong. You’re right now not in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position and he happens to be right about it. You’re not in a good position! You don’t have the cards right now! With us, you start having cards.”
Vance and Zelensky then got into it over whether he had said “thank you” to the current administration enough, leading the meeting to abruptly end. Zelensky ended up leaving The White House and no deal for peace was made.
In the wake of the chat, Trump took to Truth Social to release the following statement on February 28: “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”