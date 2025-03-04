Candace Owens Ripped Apart After Calling Volodymyr Zelensky the 'Neighborhood Crackhead': 'I Didn't Think You Could Get Lower, But You Just Did'

After Zelensky posted a picture with King Charles III in which he said he was “grateful for the audience,” Owens quoted it and wrote, “Can you please just get a job instead of going door to door begging for cash?”

“Zelensky has become the neighborhood crackhead,” she added.

Unsurprisingly, X users quickly came at Owens for her remarks. “Isn’t that what you do?” one X member questioned. “I didn’t think you could get lower after your defense of Hamas, but you just did,” another user wrote. “What exactly is your job, Candace?” another X member asked. “What are you contributing to society?”

In a similar vein, someone stated Zelensky does “more for his country” than Owens does for hers.