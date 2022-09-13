Cara Delevingne Skips Her Own New York Fashion Week Event After Sparking Concern About Her Erratic Behavior
Where's Cara?
Though Cara Delevingne lent half of her famous moniker to Karl Lagerfeld’s CARA LOVES KARL collection, which she helped create for the late Chanel designer’s eponymous fashion house, the model was nowhere to be found when it came to the capsule’s New York Fashion Week launch party.
On Monday, September 12, attendees, including stars like model Candice Swanepoel and Lara Stone, walked the black carpet and into Saga restaurant in Manhattan’s Financial District, finding Delevingne’s collection but not Delevinge at her namesake event.
Despite her conspicuous absence from the event, the runway maven addressed her collection both on social media and in a press release.
MAJOR CONCERN FOR 'ERRATIC' CARA DELEVINGNE AFTER SHE LOOKS DISHEVELED HITCHING RIDE ON JAY Z'S PRIVATE JET
"I am so proud of the collection I have created along with the incredibly talented team at Karl Lagerfeld,” Delevingne said, adding the fashion icon “was, and still is, an extremely important influence in my life.” “I'm honoured to have created this collection under his name."
The star also speculated on how the late fashion mogul, who died in 2019 at age 85, would perceive her collaborative collection with his label.
“I believe that Karl would have been very proud of the sustainable, genderless direction we went with,” she explained. “I like to imagine he even would have worn some of the pieces himself. I can’t wait to see how people wear all the different pieces we created.”
Delevingne’s approach to promoting her collection is only the latest oddity fans have seen from the model. Earlier this month, the the U.K. native made headlines after exhibiting some strange behavior while at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.
CARA DELEVINGNE HAS TWITTER USERS IN A TIZZY AFTER FOLLOWING MEGAN THEE STALLION AROUND THE 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
On Monday, September 5, the model was spotted wandering barefoot on the phone at the California airport. Despite boarding musician Jay Z’s private jet, she disembarked the airplane after 45 minutes.
Though Delevingne has yet to address the eyebrow-raising incident, the model’s recent visit to the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert may have be to blame, per one unnamed insider.
"She had just spent days in the desert - not eating all that much,” they spilled. “She looked disheveled because she hadn't had time to scrub up yet,"