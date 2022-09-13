Cara Delevingne Skips Her Own New York Fashion Week Event After Sparking Concern About Her Erratic Behavior

Where's Cara?

Though Cara Delevingne lent half of her famous moniker to Karl Lagerfeld’s CARA LOVES KARL collection, which she helped create for the late Chanel designer’s eponymous fashion house, the model was nowhere to be found when it came to the capsule’s New York Fashion Week launch party.

On Monday, September 12, attendees, including stars like model Candice Swanepoel and Lara Stone, walked the black carpet and into Saga restaurant in Manhattan’s Financial District, finding Delevingne’s collection but not Delevinge at her namesake event.