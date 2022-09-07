Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet

Delevingne has raised the eyebrows of her nearest and dearest as of late after spending multiple days at the Burning Man festival, where there is notoriously no food or drinks and attendees must live off of what they bring to the event.

"She had just spent days in the desert - not eating all that much and she looked disheveled because she hadn't had time to scrub up yet," a source close to the embattled star explained.