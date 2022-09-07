Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet
Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip.
Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair.
Delevingne has raised the eyebrows of her nearest and dearest as of late after spending multiple days at the Burning Man festival, where there is notoriously no food or drinks and attendees must live off of what they bring to the event.
"She had just spent days in the desert - not eating all that much and she looked disheveled because she hadn't had time to scrub up yet," a source close to the embattled star explained.
"Her friends are worried about her generally after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister Poppy was at the festival with her," the insider noted. "She wasn't alone and she has her back."
As OK! previously reported, Delevingne's odd behavior first caught the attention of the public after she exhibited strange behavior towards Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 BBMAs in March. "Why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from her?" one concerned Twitter user expressed.
"Your chances of being watched by Cara Delevingne are slim but never zero," one added of the blonde beauty's inability to leave the rapper alone as another user asked, "Is that Cara AGAIN???"