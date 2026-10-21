Cardi B Feels She 'Has' to Get Chest Augmentation Despite Plastic Surgery Fears: 'For Some Reason I'm Scared'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
Cardi B revealed she desperately wants to go back under the knife, but admitted her fear has been holding her back.
The 34-year-old kept it real on Monday, October 19, via X Spaces, a live audio conversation feature on the X platform, sharing that she wants another chest augmentation.
'I'm Not Afraid to Do Nothing But My B----'
"I’m not gonna lie, I want to get my t------ done already," the mother-of-four confessed. "For some reason, I’m scared. For some reason, I’m very scared of getting my b---- done. I don’t know why."
"I’m not afraid to do nothing but my b----. It’s not a fun surgery, but I have to get my b---- done. These kids done f------ my s--- up. Bean bags. I’ve been having these b---- already for 100 years," Cardi B added.
'It Is So Hard for Me to Put Certain Clothes On'
The "WAP" rapper continued: "I have been having them for like 18 years. I’ve had these t------ for a really long time and they’re sagging really bad."
"My nipples are very, very, very big. My areolas, I guess, they’re super, super big. I love them, I really do. They’re s---. However, it is so hard for me to put certain clothes on," she admitted.
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'I Don't Know If I'm Going To'
Cardi B told her followers she’s not looking to change their size, but she sees the potential augmentation as a refresh.
"But yet, I don’t know if I’ma get them done," she confessed. "I said I want to — I’ve been saying I want to for a long time, but I don’t know if I’m going to."
Cardi B Got Her First Chest Augmentation at 18
Long before she was famous, Cardi B used money she earned working as an adult entertainer to pay for her first chest augmentation.
In 2021, the Grammy-winner told Mariah Carey during an interview that she had been insecure about her assets since she was young.
"I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an a--, so young boys would be like, ‘Look at your flat a--. You ain’t got no t------,'" Cardi B recalled. "And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped."
She continued, “When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy b----, so every insecurity that I felt about my b----- was gone.”