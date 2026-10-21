Cardi B Feels She 'Has' to Get Chest Augmentation Despite Plastic Surgery Fears: 'For Some Reason I'm Scared'

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B revealed she desperately wants to go back under the knife, but admitted her fear has been holding her back. The 34-year-old kept it real on Monday, October 19, via X Spaces, a live audio conversation feature on the X platform, sharing that she wants another chest augmentation.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Not Afraid to Do Nothing But My B----'

Source: MEGA Cardi B said the only thing holding her back is that she is 'very scared.'

"I’m not gonna lie, I want to get my t------ done already," the mother-of-four confessed. "For some reason, I’m scared. For some reason, I’m very scared of getting my b---- done. I don’t know why." "I’m not afraid to do nothing but my b----. It’s not a fun surgery, but I have to get my b---- done. These kids done f------ my s--- up. Bean bags. I’ve been having these b---- already for 100 years," Cardi B added.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Is So Hard for Me to Put Certain Clothes On'

Source: MEGA Cardi B confessed that her chest has started to sag.

The "WAP" rapper continued: "I have been having them for like 18 years. I’ve had these t------ for a really long time and they’re sagging really bad." "My nipples are very, very, very big. My areolas, I guess, they’re super, super big. I love them, I really do. They’re s---. However, it is so hard for me to put certain clothes on," she admitted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Know If I'm Going To'

Source: MEGA Cardi B has not decided if she is going to go through with the surgery.

Cardi B told her followers she’s not looking to change their size, but she sees the potential augmentation as a refresh. "But yet, I don’t know if I’ma get them done," she confessed. "I said I want to — I’ve been saying I want to for a long time, but I don’t know if I’m going to."

Cardi B Got Her First Chest Augmentation at 18

Source: MEGA Cardi B admitted she was insecure growing up in the Bronx.