12 Celebrities Who Regret Their Plastic Surgery and Other Cosmetic Procedures: Ariana Grande, Simon Cowell and More

Ariana Grande embraced herself after regretting the cosmetic procedures she had done when she was younger.

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know,” she said in a video posted on Vogue's YouTube channel.

While trying to hold back her tears, the Wicked actress continued, "I didn’t expect to get emotional. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox.”