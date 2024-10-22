12 Celebrities Who Regret Their Plastic Surgery and Other Cosmetic Procedures: Ariana Grande, Simon Cowell and More
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande embraced herself after regretting the cosmetic procedures she had done when she was younger.
“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know,” she said in a video posted on Vogue's YouTube channel.
While trying to hold back her tears, the Wicked actress continued, "I didn’t expect to get emotional. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox.”
Bella Hadid
Before making it big in the industry, Bella Hadid had a nose job at 14 and regretted it afterward.
In an interview with Vogue, the supermodel said, “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz pledged not to have Botox again after she developed a bad reaction once. According to the Charlie's Angels star, injectables changed her face "in such a weird way."
"I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all,” she told ET, adding she felt happier seeing the lines on her face. "I love it, I don't mind. It's like, 'Guess what this means, I've smiled my whole life.' I love life. I'm happy I don't have a problem with that."
Cardi B
After going through several cosmetic procedures, Cardi B shared her regrets and promised not to have any more surgeries in the future.
In 2022, she told her fans during an Instagram Live that she had most of her biopolymers removed and warned them about the dangers of having injections.
“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a--,’ so you result to a-- shots, DON’T!” she shared.
Courteney Cox
In a March 2023 episode of the "Gloss Angeles" podcast, Courteney Cox reflected on her biggest beauty regret: facial fillers.
"Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time," she said. "It's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more 'cause you look normal to yourself."
The Scream actress continued, "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside."
According to Cox, she "messed up a lot" but was grateful she was able to reverse the effects of fillers.
Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey nearly derailed her career due to the plastic surgeries she had.
The Dirty Dancing star started her rhinoplasty journey in her 20s as she was not getting the roles she wanted. Although her first nose job was successful, she noticed a white cartilage on the tip while filming Wind a year after the operation and had it fixed after working on the project.
After undergoing her second rhinoplasty, Michael Douglas did not recognize her at a premiere.
"That was the first time I had gone out in public," she wrote in her memoir, Out of the Corner. "And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next."
Grey added, "In the world's eyes, I was no longer me. and the weird thing was that thing that I resisted my whole life, and the thing I was so upset with my mother for always telling me I should do my nose. I really thought it was capitulating. I really thought it meant surrendering to the enemy camp. I just thought, 'I'm good enough. I shouldn't have to do this.' That's really what I felt. 'I'm beautiful enough.'"
Kourtney Kardashian
“If I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before," Kourtney Kardashian said of the b--- job she had when she was 22.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner revealed she regretted getting her past surgeries, especially procedures for her b------.
“I wish I never got them done to begin with,” she told Stassie Karanikolaou in an episode of The Kardashians. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.”
Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell has been open about the cosmetic surgery he had, as well as the Botox and face fillers that ultimately altered his appearance.
In 2022, he reflected on his regrets about those enhancements, telling The Sun, “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.”
Tara Reid
In 2006, Tara Reid got her b----- implant removed following a botched augmentation surgery.
"If I had to do it again, I never would have done it in the first place," she told Rosie O'Donnell and Joy Behar during her appearance on The View.
The American Pie actress previously told Us Weekly that she saw her name on websites that reported the "ugliest b--- job" in the world. Even her liposuction left her disappointed after it went wrong.
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli tried Botox —and she hated it.
In a July 2023 video, the One Day at a Time alum responded to a comment regarding the cosmetic procedure she had done and explained what caused her to stop getting facial injectables.
"It sort of changed the shape of my eyebrows," said Bertinelli. "And what I thought it was going to do was help me with my genetically puffy eyes. They've always annoyed me. I've always wanted those deep-set eyes. Don't have them, never going to get them, so I just live with it."
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham warned her fans not to mess with their b----. The former Spice Girls member had her implants removed in 2014, but she still wished she had never gotten them.
“It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her," she said of her daughter, Harper, in her interview with Allure.