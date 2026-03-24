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Cardi B Jokes She Has 'High Blood Pressure' From Parenting 4 Kids Amid Rumored Stefon Diggs Split and Offset Drama: 'I’ve Got No Energy'

Photo of Cardi B
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Cardi B joked she has 'high blood pressure' from parenting four kids amid her rumored split from Stefon Diggs and drama with estranged husband Offset.

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March 24 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

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Cardi B is exhausted from being a mom.

The rapper, 33, dished about what it’s like parenting four children during an appearance on the Tuesday, March 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

In an advice segment called “Cardi Code,” the “Up” artist advised a fan who asked what to do if they get into a parenting disagreement with their mother.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Cardi B guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“Sometimes, my mom and I be having a little shuffle because sometimes, I want my daughter and all my kids to do after school tutoring, piano, gymnastics, sports. Every single day they have a different activity, and I’m very strict that they have to do it. My mom be like, ‘Oh but they tired, they just came from school and this, this and that.’ But they would’ve been tired if they did one hour on the iPad…” she explained. “I do understand because I see my kids are sleepy after their school, but you’re going to regret that you don’t know how to do one of these activities when you get older.”

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Image of Cardi B is currently on tour.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Cardi B is currently on tour.

“If mama can play Madison Square Garden with a 4-month-old…” host Jenna Bush Hager teased.

“If I can do it, y’all can do it, too. I’ve got no energy, no needs. All I’ve got is bad blood pressure with four kids and mama nagging,” Cardi quipped.

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Jenna Bush Hager Critiques Cardi B's Mom for Stealing Her Snacks

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Image of Cardi B has two baby daddies.
Source: @therealcardib/Instagram

Cardi B has two baby daddies.

Bush Hager called out the star’s mother for throwing out all of her favorite snacks postpartum.

“She just thinks that my snacks are unhealthy and are unhealthy for the kids,” Cardi said.

“But they’re your snacks!” the media personality exclaimed.

“I’ve been waking up at three o’clock or four in the morning, and who wants to eat low-sodium popcorn? Who wants to eat that, for real? Mom, I don’t want to eat dates as a sweet treat,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer expressed.

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Cardi B Has 'Done So Much' Since Giving Birth to Baby No. 4

Image of Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset twice.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset twice.

The musician gave birth to her fourth child — a son with Stefon Diggs — in November 2025. The two sparked breakup rumors around the 2026 Super Bowl, but she hasn't confirmed the split.

She also shares Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1, with estranged husband Offset, whom she previously accused of harassment.

Cardi reflected on what it’s been like parenting so many young kids earlier in the conversation on Today.

“I feel like I almost had a baby a year ago, and sometimes, it’s like, ‘Wait. I just had a baby four months ago,’ because I have done so much,” said the 33-year-old, who is currently performing on her Little Miss Drama tour.

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Image of Cardi B reportedly broke up with Stefon Diggs.
Source: @therealcardib/Instagram

Cardi B reportedly broke up with Stefon Diggs.

“I have three kids, and I remember my first son, I had on a nursing tank with stains on it. I didn’t go outside for like three months,” co-host Sheinelle Jones added.

“Well, that was me with my first baby,” Cardi insisted.

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