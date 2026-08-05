Cardi B Clashes With Donald Trump Allies Online After Dissing President in New Song 'Ah Ha': 'Let's Talk About Epstein'

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B is back with new music, and President Donald Trump made it into the line of fire. The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, released her new single “Ah Ha” on July 31. Produced by DJ SwanQo, the track is framed as a defiant response to critics and haters, with one bar aimed directly at Trump. “I’ll give a ho exactly what she want in this b---- / Black trucks at the club, look like Trump in this b----, f--- him,” Cardi raps.

Article continues below advertisement

A Lyric With a Political Edge

Source: MEGA The rapper continued blending politics with her public image.

The shot at Trump is not a surprise coming from Cardi, a one-time Bernie Sanders supporter who has been outspoken about politics for years. She appeared at a Democratic rally during the 2024 campaign, criticized cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and wrote publicly after Kamala Harris lost the election. She has also clashed with Trump allies online. In February, after Cardi said at a California concert that she would “jump” any ICE agents in the crowd, the Department of Homeland Security’s official account responded by referencing past allegations that she had drugged men to rob them. “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them,” Cardi fired back, referencing late s-- offender and financier Jeffery Epstein. “Why y'all don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

Article continues below advertisement

When Politics Becomes Part of the Brand

Source: MEGA Experts said the lyrics reinforced Cardi B's personal brand.

“A political lyric is a brand decision dressed as an artistic one,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “When an artist with a large, loyal following takes a pointed shot, they are trading breadth for depth: they deepen the bond with their core audience and accept that they will lose some of the middle,” she explained. “In today's hyper-partisan environment that can be a smart trade, because fans reward conviction and the backlash itself becomes free distribution,” she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Reaction Becomes the Story

Source: MEGA Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's political differences added another dimension to their long-running feud.

Cardi’s politics also contrast with Nicki Minaj, whose recent public posture toward Trump and his allies has been more supportive. The two rappers’ long-running feud began years before their political differences, but it spilled into that arena in December when Vice President JD Vance posted, “Nicki > Cardi.” Cardi replied, “I’m sooo famous.” Philip said political lyrics often matter less as persuasion than as attention engines.

Source: MEGA Experts said the controversy amplified attention around the song.