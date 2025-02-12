Cardi B Blames President Donald Trump for Ruining Her $3K Heels at the Super Bowl and Demands for Her Deported Uncle to Return to the U.S. in Scathing Rant
Cardi B blames President Donald Trump for ruining her $3,000 high heels during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9.
The "Money" rapper took to her social media to ridicule the commander-in-chief for showing up to the game and then demanded he bring her deported uncle back to the U.S. to make up for it.
Cardi B, who supported then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, claimed the heightened security measures due to Trump's presence at the big game led to her enduring a long walk in her expensive Christian Louboutin heels, resulting in significant damage.
"Yo, I was too f------ mad today because, you know, Donald Trump and s---," Cardi B said in the unscripted video. "He was at the Super Bowl today, and they was giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh. The Secret Service was not playing at that motherf-----. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf------ stadium. Oh my god."
She then blamed Trump, saying the Secret Service wasn't allowing carts near the stadium, leading to her shoes falling apart.
"This shoe cost me three bands," Cardi B said while loudly chewing chips and holding up a high-heel shoe covered in decorative spikes. "All ‘cause of Trump. Now I like him lesser!"
"Now he’s gonna have to, well... he definitely ain’t gon’ do that," the rapper continued before proposing Trump reverse her uncle's deportation. "Bring my uncle, bring my uncle to come back because my uncle got deported!"
There have been conflicting reports on whether President Trump was booed at Sunday's Super Bowl, although clips show the Republican was cheered by the crowd that night.
As OK! previously reported, soon after Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the "Bongos" singer posted a video of herself with the text, "I hate y'all bad." She also shared a lengthier message on Threads to offer support for Harris.
"No matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for the presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and with integrity!" said the "WAP" hitmaker.
"I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States," she continued. "But you have shown me, [shown] my daughters and woman across the country that anything is possible."