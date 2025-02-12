Cardi B Blames President Donald Trump for Ruining Her $3K Heels at the Super Bowl and Demands for Her Deported Uncle to Return to the U.S. in Scathing Rant

Cardi B, who supported then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, claimed the heightened security measures due to Trump's presence at the big game led to her enduring a long walk in her expensive Christian Louboutin heels, resulting in significant damage.

"Yo, I was too f------ mad today because, you know, Donald Trump and s---," Cardi B said in the unscripted video. "He was at the Super Bowl today, and they was giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh. The Secret Service was not playing at that motherf-----. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf------ stadium. Oh my god."