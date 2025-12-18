New Jeffrey Epstein Photos Expose Text Messages of Trafficking Scheme and Prescription for UTIs: 'I Will Send U Girls Now'
Dec. 18 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's criminal trafficking scheme remains in headlines after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new batch of 68 photos from the late pedophile's estate on Thursday, December 18.
One eerie image exposed texts of what appeared to highlight Epstein's human s-- trafficking enterprise. The screenshot featured an apparent series of WhatsApp messages from an unidentified sender informing someone about girls they have available for purchase.
"I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today," one message read, as the person followed up by stating: "But she asks for 1000$ per girl."
"I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?" the unknown individual asked, though it is unclear who the "J" was referring to despite it being the first letter of Epstein's forename.
The anonymous sender proceeded to send a description listing details about an 18-year-old, assumably one of the girls they were offering, though the person's "name," "height," "measurements" and "weight" were all redacted from the file.
The descriptive message has a check mark next to the term "Schengen," seemingly referring to the area of open borders encompassing 29 countries in Europe.
It confirmed the teenager's "departure city" would be somewhere in Russia.
Prescription Pills for UTIs Pictured in Latest Epstein Photo Dump
Another image showcased someone holding a bottle of prescription pills, labeled with the word Phenazopyridine — a pain relieving medication doctors give to patients experiencing discomfort or irritation from a urinary tract infection (UTI).
Additional photos included in the latest dump from Epstein's estate highlighted the disgraced financier's high-profile friendships with some of the world's most powerful people.
In one snap, Bill Gates is seen posing with unidentified woman, whose face had been redacted. They appeared to be standing in a hallway, with luggage trolleys spotted in the background.
Revolutionary linguist Noam Chomsky was also pictured alongside Epstein in a separate photo.
The latest release of images additionally exposed a fresh angle of President Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon mingling with Epstein, who had been sitting behind a desk.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee described the new photos as "passports of women whom Jeffrey Epstein and his conspirators were engaging, photos of rich and powerful men in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit, and concerning text messages about recruiting women for Jeffrey Epstein."
"Photos were selected to provide the public with transparency into a representative sample of the photos received from the estate, and to provide insights into Epstein’s network and his extremely disturbing activities," their statement continued, calling the pictures "graphic and mundane."
In a message, Robert Garcia, a top Democrat on the committee, admitted: "These new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession."