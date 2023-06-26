Cardi B Slams Rumors She Cheated on Husband Offset: 'Stop Acting Stupid'

This is hardly the first time the couple, who share kids Kulture, 4 and Wave, 2, have dealt with infidelity rumors.

The rapper, 31, previously stepped out on his marriage to Cardi, but the two were able to work through their issues.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me,” Cardi told Vogue in 2019. “But it’s real-life s***. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."