Right By His Side: Cardi B Attends Offset's First Performance Since Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is one supportive wife. The chart-topping rapper made sure she was right by her husband Offset's side on Friday, December 2, for his first performance since the tragic death of his cousin Takeoff at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party.

The musical power couple arrived at the venue around 4 a.m. before the "Open It Up" artist took the stage to honor the late Migos member, who was shot and killed in Houston on November 1.

CARDI B BREAKS SILENCE ON MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF'S DEATH AFTER RECEIVING IMMENSE BACKLASH FOR GRIEVING PRIVATELY