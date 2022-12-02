Right By His Side: Cardi B Attends Offset's First Performance Since Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is one supportive wife. The chart-topping rapper made sure she was right by her husband Offset's side on Friday, December 2, for his first performance since the tragic death of his cousin Takeoff at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party.
The musical power couple arrived at the venue around 4 a.m. before the "Open It Up" artist took the stage to honor the late Migos member, who was shot and killed in Houston on November 1.
CARDI B BREAKS SILENCE ON MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF'S DEATH AFTER RECEIVING IMMENSE BACKLASH FOR GRIEVING PRIVATELY
“We’re doing this for my brother,” Offset told the crowd during his set, where he performed his hits “Clout” and “Bad and Boujie," to honor his late family member. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s**t.”
According to an eyewitness source, the pair, who shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4, and son Wave Set Cephus, 1, were seen “dancing and drinking and having a great time,” during the early morning party. Offset was also seen throwing dollar bills in the air and yelling, “We’re doing this for Takeoff.”
In the aftermath of Takeoff's passing, Cardi came under fire for not publicly speaking out about the tragedy sooner. Eleven days later, the "WAP" musician finally released a formal statement on social media paying tribute to the "Last Memory" rapper.
RAPPER TAKEOFF NOT THE INTENDED TARGET OF FATAL GUNSHOTS, CLAIMS INSIDER
Cardi expressed the family's insurmountable grief over losing such a beloved person. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy," she penned in a November 14 Instagram post. "I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."
“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss," she sadly continued. "I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those."
Page Six spoke to a source at the Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week event.