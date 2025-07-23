Carl Radke Says It's a 'Huge Loss' to See Paige DeSorbo Exit 'Summer House' But Teases 'New Faces' Will Appear on Season 10
Season 10 of Summer House is looking to be quite different from prior years, but Carl Radke, who has been part of the series since the beginning, is excited for viewers to see who shows up in the Hamptons.
"It was sad to see Paige [DeSorbo] move on. She is an amazing part of the group, but she has some other professional obligations going on, which she needs to focus on. It's a huge loss to not have her around. We love Paige. But with any summer house, it's not uncommon to have friends come and go, so we have some new faces, which will be good," the reality star, 40, exclusively told OK! while teaming up with Samsung Galaxy to host an exclusive “We Run on Rest” event in New York City as part of Samsung Health’s work to bring rest and recovery to runners. "I think some men and women the audience will like to look at, and they'll get to know them personally."
"I'm just lucky and grateful I get to do this," he continued. "I never thought in a million years we would be doing this for so long. 10 seasons is crazy! My dad texted me and said we've been on as long as Friends and longer than Seinfeld. I'm very proud of what I get to do with the show. I don't think the audience sees the energy and the ideas we have to make the show better. It's a reality show, but it's not scripted. No one wins the summer house, it's not a competition — what we make is what we give to it. If we're going to the bar, we're going to the bar, it's not because they're telling me I have to go. We really drive the way the show is done, and I appreciate that because it's really our fingerprints and footprints of our story. We're all real friends, too. Kyle [Cooke] and Amanda [Batula] are my dear friends. I officiated their wedding. I am very tight with Ciara [Miller]. I'm tight with some of the other crew, including Jesse Solomon and West Wilson."
In 2020, Radke, who is now sober, made the decision to cut alcohol and drugs out of his life — and if it weren't for the show, he might not be in good shape today.
"I was in such a dark place with my drinking, and I was a heavy cocaine user," he admitted. "I really struggled with cocaine addiction, and once I was really honest about it, it started to feel real. I've gotten a lot of support — even the friends who still drink, they want to support me. The way I look at doing what I do in the Hamptons or with the show, the only way I can do it is being sober. If I was drinking, I wouldn't be there. I would literally be a disaster and a mess. It's given me a whole new lease on life."
"Everybody's on their own path. I just know that for my own story, I'm an alcoholic and drug addict and I had to get the support I needed," he added. "It's been great and amazing! I think there's a lot of opportunity with being on TV. I've been able to connect with a lot of people who watch the show and relate to my story. I've shared a lot about my life — losing my job, going through a breakup, getting sober, losing my brother to addiction ... I've faced a lot of different things throughout the last 10 years of Summer House."
Now, Radke feels like he can help others along the way. "I never in a million years thought I'd join a reality show and not drink anymore because I have a problem," he stated. "But when you have a mirror in your life — a camera in your face each week — and two to three million people are watching it and telling you you have a problem, it took me a while, but I finally realized. Without this show, I don't think I would have gotten sober."
"In the last couple of years, I've had a lot of people say I've inspired them," he noted. "If I can help one person, then that is why I do it. Me just being honest and taking care of myself helps people. It still doesn't make sense to me, but that's the gift."
Since Radke is in a different stage of life, he's taken up a new hobby.
"I got the running back in April. I ran the New York City Half with my Soft Bar team members. I started to watch my bartender, who works at Eleven Madison Park, train for the New York City Marathon last year. When I cheered him on at the marathon, I thought, 'I've got to do this.' I signed up for the half, got into the half, it went well, and now I'm running. It's been good for my mental health. I care a lot about my wellness and how I feel, so it really aligns well with my lifestyle," he shared. "If you had told me 10 years ago, 'Carl, you're going to run the New York City Marathon, I wouldn't have believed you. It's not something I ever thought I could do."
Radke, who hosted a run on the West Side Highway in order to track his stats with the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 and the Samsung Health app on his Galaxy Z Fold7 on Tuesday, July 22, is now thrilled to be partnering with Samsung.
Post-run, Radke and guests participated in a recovery stretch led by Samsung partner, Almost Friday Run Club, and enjoyed “Carl’s Cool Down” go-to recovery smoothies.
As part of his training, the Bravo star's trainer can keep tabs on his stats. "The first thing I did when I started running is ask, 'How fast am I running? What's the distance? Calories?' I didn't have a watch, though, so I started Googling, and a friend of mine suggested Samsung. It's been awesome because I have the watch and the ring, and I can track my miles and pace because my running coach keeps asking me for this information!" he said. "I just want to be updated on everything I'm doing, in addition to keeping track of my sleep and heart rate. It's interesting to know. I care a lot about how my body feels and what my body is saying — but now I can actually read the data!"
"I feel like Samsung has a couple of different products that all work together, which is nice. The watch is super sleek, too! It's the perfect fit for me," he concluded. "They make great products!"
