Carl Radke Says It's a 'Huge Loss' to See Paige DeSorbo Exit 'Summer House' But Teases 'New Faces' Will Appear on Season 10

In 2020, Radke, who is now sober, made the decision to cut alcohol and drugs out of his life — and if it weren't for the show, he might not be in good shape today.

"I was in such a dark place with my drinking, and I was a heavy cocaine user," he admitted. "I really struggled with cocaine addiction, and once I was really honest about it, it started to feel real. I've gotten a lot of support — even the friends who still drink, they want to support me. The way I look at doing what I do in the Hamptons or with the show, the only way I can do it is being sober. If I was drinking, I wouldn't be there. I would literally be a disaster and a mess. It's given me a whole new lease on life."

"Everybody's on their own path. I just know that for my own story, I'm an alcoholic and drug addict and I had to get the support I needed," he added. "It's been great and amazing! I think there's a lot of opportunity with being on TV. I've been able to connect with a lot of people who watch the show and relate to my story. I've shared a lot about my life — losing my job, going through a breakup, getting sober, losing my brother to addiction ... I've faced a lot of different things throughout the last 10 years of Summer House."