Paige DeSorbo Quits 'Summer House,' Announces She Won't Be Back for Season 10: 'It's Time for This Chapter to Close'
It's the end of an era!
On the morning of Thursday, June 5, Paige DeSorbo shared "a little life update" — she won't be returning for the next season of Summer House. Her announcement comes one day after the second part of the Season 9 reunion aired on Bravo.
Paige DeSorbo Announces 'Summer House' Departure Via Instagram
"Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable," she gushed in her Instagram Story. "You've seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close."
"To my castmates, the fans and NBCU family: thank you. I never could've imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride," the reality star continued. "And you haven't seen the last of me, I promise."
The brunette beauty, 32, concluded her message by penning, "So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and [her cat] Daphne in my bed."
No other updates for Season 10 have been revealed. Season 9 also starred Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Jesse Solomon, Gabby Prescod and newcomer Imrul Hassan.
Paige DeSorbo's Career Is Thriving After Messy Split From Craig Conover
The fashionista joined the hit series in Season 3, which aired in 2019.
She's also appeared in several episodes of Southern Charm due to her former relationship with Craig Conover, which ended in late 2024 after three years of dating.
One of the reasons for DeSorbo leaving Summer House is likely due to her booming career, which she claimed Conover wasn't "supportive" of and made him jealous, as she admitted she became the "breadwinner" in their relationship.
In addition to her and Hannah Berner's hit podcast, "Giggly Squad," which turned into them going on a countrywide tour and releasing a book, DeSorbo announced she's launching a loungewear line.
"I made my bed now I’m gonna lie in it," she quipped upon announcing the attire.
"Everything I've done in my career thus far — none of it did I think was going to happen. I wasn't 7, being like, ‘One day I'll have a podcast.’ That wasn't a thing," she confessed in a new interview. "I didn't think, ‘Oh, I want to be on the radio, writing a book, being on a reality TV show.’"
When it came to her latest venture, DeSorbo spilled, "Originally, I thought maybe it was just sets… Of course, I love a mini skirt with a little matching top, but the girls have those. It was really more like, ‘What would my followers like?’ And I feel like we all align on staying in bed."