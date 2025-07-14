'Summer House' Season 10 Cast Shake-Up: Who's Back and Who's Not
Amanda Batula
Summer House will still have Amanda Batula onboard for its tenth season, she confirmed in an interview with Page Six from Stagwell's Sports Beach studios at Cannes Lions 2025.
Despite hinting at her return, Batula said she would be okay with departing from the show since the cast does not "get to really make the decisions" about their future.
"I think Summer House in particular can go one of two ways," she said. "It can evolve with the current cast, or we can sort of split off, The Valley-style. I'm not in control of that."
Batula added, "I don't know how long I'll be asked back for. I think it just depends on what direction Summer House goes. You hear the fans talking a lot about wanting a younger group of people. Fine by me. Take 'em, people who love to party."
Carl Radke
On June 6, a post — which claimed to be written by Carl Radke — alleged he would no longer be part of Summer House Season 10.
Radke quickly dismissed the claims, telling Us Weekly that "[he looks forward] to spending the summer in the Hamptons with my friends."
"I will very much be part of Season 10," he continued.
In response to the viral post, Andy Cohen reiterated Radke is not leaving the show on the June 9 episode of "Andy Cohen Live." He reportedly texted him about the announcement and learned it was not true.
"'There's a fake announcement. Don't worry. I'm sure it'll go away really quickly.' But I think that's what made him deny it. I felt so bad," Cohen explained.
Ciara Miller
While Ciara Miller initially left fans speculating about her potential exit, she later appeared to confirm her return in an interview with Life & Style.
"I'd probably be a little lost without her, honestly," she said of Paige DeSorbo. "I mean, like, obviously that's my best friend. I feel like we're always pretty much on the same page with everything and it would be really sad and heartbreaking but, you know, I feel like we're all doing such different things so, like, we kind of have to support each other in different ways if, like, if that's what she wanted to do, you know?"
Gabby Prescod
Gabby Prescod has not shared her Summer House plans after the Season 9 finale. However, multiple news outlets offered conflicting updates about her future, with some reporting she wasn't asked back, while others said her chances of returning are high.
Imrul Hassan
In an Instagram Story in June, Imrul Hassan revealed he decided "not to return for another season of Summer House."
"It was an incredible opportunity, and I truly had a lot of fun," he said, adding, "I won't drag this out, but I want to say thank you for all your support — and for supporting my foundation as well. A special shoutout to my castmates for their generous donations and for helping spread the word. Overall, it was a really good experience. Would recommend."
Jesse Solomon
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jesse Solomon is expected to return for Season 10 after he declared he was "excited for the summer."
"They're casting away. People are hitting me up," he said during an appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. "It's hard to find people that are willing to be themselves on camera and are deeper than just like to have fun and go to the Hamptons. I hope there's more seasons, but who knows?"
Kyle Cooke
During a joint interview with Batula, Kyle Cooke also confirmed he is coming back for another season on Summer House.
"Obviously, there's been some change, we're going to be missing our besties out there, but at the end of the day, I think change is exciting and I'm excited for everybody that's kind of starting a new chapter off the show, so it is what it is," he said of the show's cast shake-up.
Lexi Wood
Lexi Wood decided not to come back after having a rollercoaster ride in the ninth season.
"Well… that wasn't the summer I signed up for, but it definitely taught me a lot," she said of her only season on the show.
After sharing she was "proud of the way I handled myself," Wood continued, "I stood up for women and for what's right, even when it wasn't easy, and I'd do that again in a heartbeat. I'm leaving Summer House with no regrets (well…maybe one ?)."
Lindsay Hubbard
After giving birth to her daughter, Gemma, in December, Lindsay Hubbard said she will be back for round 10.
"(It's just going to look a little different for me since I'm a whole a-- mom now)," she revealed on Instagram.
Paige DeSorbo
During an episode of her "Giggly Squad" podcast, DeSorbo explained why she departed from the show.
"I just feel like I gave all I could give. You know when you make a drastic switch in your life and before you do it, you're like, 'But how am I going to feel when I do it? What if I regret it?' I was dealing with that. I was like, 'But what if I say it to everyone and then I'm like, Oh, my God, I want to go back,'" she told her listeners.
West Wilson
West Wilson has not released an official announcement about his next move on Summer House, but he hinted at his return when he reacted to Hubbard's post about her return.