'Summer House' Season 10 Cast Shake-Up: Who's Back and Who's Not

Summer House will still have Amanda Batula onboard for its tenth season, she confirmed in an interview with Page Six from Stagwell's Sports Beach studios at Cannes Lions 2025.

Despite hinting at her return, Batula said she would be okay with departing from the show since the cast does not "get to really make the decisions" about their future.

"I think Summer House in particular can go one of two ways," she said. "It can evolve with the current cast, or we can sort of split off, The Valley-style. I'm not in control of that."

Batula added, "I don't know how long I'll be asked back for. I think it just depends on what direction Summer House goes. You hear the fans talking a lot about wanting a younger group of people. Fine by me. Take 'em, people who love to party."