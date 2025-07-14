or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Summer House
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Summer House' Season 10 Cast Shake-Up: Who's Back and Who's Not

summer house season cast
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Sadly, 'Summer House' viewers will have to say goodbye to several cast members who will not be returning for Season 10.

By:

July 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Batula

amanda batula
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Amanda Batula recently revealed her 'Summer House' salary.

Summer House will still have Amanda Batula onboard for its tenth season, she confirmed in an interview with Page Six from Stagwell's Sports Beach studios at Cannes Lions 2025.

Despite hinting at her return, Batula said she would be okay with departing from the show since the cast does not "get to really make the decisions" about their future.

"I think Summer House in particular can go one of two ways," she said. "It can evolve with the current cast, or we can sort of split off, The Valley-style. I'm not in control of that."

Batula added, "I don't know how long I'll be asked back for. I think it just depends on what direction Summer House goes. You hear the fans talking a lot about wanting a younger group of people. Fine by me. Take 'em, people who love to party."

Article continues below advertisement

Carl Radke

carl radke
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Andy Cohen responded to a fake announcement about Carl Radke's 'Summer House' exit.

On June 6, a post — which claimed to be written by Carl Radke — alleged he would no longer be part of Summer House Season 10.

Radke quickly dismissed the claims, telling Us Weekly that "[he looks forward] to spending the summer in the Hamptons with my friends."

"I will very much be part of Season 10," he continued.

In response to the viral post, Andy Cohen reiterated Radke is not leaving the show on the June 9 episode of "Andy Cohen Live." He reportedly texted him about the announcement and learned it was not true.

"'There's a fake announcement. Don't worry. I'm sure it'll go away really quickly.' But I think that's what made him deny it. I felt so bad," Cohen explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Ciara Miller

ciara miller
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Ciara Miller joined influencers and reality stars at Spotify's private concert in France in June.

While Ciara Miller initially left fans speculating about her potential exit, she later appeared to confirm her return in an interview with Life & Style.

"I'd probably be a little lost without her, honestly," she said of Paige DeSorbo. "I mean, like, obviously that's my best friend. I feel like we're always pretty much on the same page with everything and it would be really sad and heartbreaking but, you know, I feel like we're all doing such different things so, like, we kind of have to support each other in different ways if, like, if that's what she wanted to do, you know?"

Article continues below advertisement

Gabby Prescod

gabby prescod
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Gabby Prescod's 'Summer House' future is still up in the air.

Gabby Prescod has not shared her Summer House plans after the Season 9 finale. However, multiple news outlets offered conflicting updates about her future, with some reporting she wasn't asked back, while others said her chances of returning are high.

Article continues below advertisement

Imrul Hassan

imrul hassan
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Imrul Hassan was a Season 9 newcomer.

In an Instagram Story in June, Imrul Hassan revealed he decided "not to return for another season of Summer House."

"It was an incredible opportunity, and I truly had a lot of fun," he said, adding, "I won't drag this out, but I want to say thank you for all your support — and for supporting my foundation as well. A special shoutout to my castmates for their generous donations and for helping spread the word. Overall, it was a really good experience. Would recommend."

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Solomon

jesse solomon
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Jesse Solomon sparked hookup rumors with Erika Jayne.

MORE ON:
Summer House

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Jesse Solomon is expected to return for Season 10 after he declared he was "excited for the summer."

"They're casting away. People are hitting me up," he said during an appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. "It's hard to find people that are willing to be themselves on camera and are deeper than just like to have fun and go to the Hamptons. I hope there's more seasons, but who knows?"

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Cooke

kyle cooke
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Kyle Cooke shared his 'Summer House' plans ahead of Season 10.

During a joint interview with Batula, Kyle Cooke also confirmed he is coming back for another season on Summer House.

"Obviously, there's been some change, we're going to be missing our besties out there, but at the end of the day, I think change is exciting and I'm excited for everybody that's kind of starting a new chapter off the show, so it is what it is," he said of the show's cast shake-up.

Article continues below advertisement

Lexi Wood

lexi wood
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Lexi Wood joined 'Summer House' in Season 9.

Lexi Wood decided not to come back after having a rollercoaster ride in the ninth season.

"Well… that wasn't the summer I signed up for, but it definitely taught me a lot," she said of her only season on the show.

After sharing she was "proud of the way I handled myself," Wood continued, "I stood up for women and for what's right, even when it wasn't easy, and I'd do that again in a heartbeat. I'm leaving Summer House with no regrets (well…maybe one ?)."

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Hubbard

lindsay hubbard
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard revealed whether she would be back for another season after welcoming her daughter in December 2024.

After giving birth to her daughter, Gemma, in December, Lindsay Hubbard said she will be back for round 10.

"(It's just going to look a little different for me since I'm a whole a-- mom now)," she revealed on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Paige DeSorbo

paige desorbo
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Paige DeSorbo joined during 'Summer House' Season 3.

During an episode of her "Giggly Squad" podcast, DeSorbo explained why she departed from the show.

"I just feel like I gave all I could give. You know when you make a drastic switch in your life and before you do it, you're like, 'But how am I going to feel when I do it? What if I regret it?' I was dealing with that. I was like, 'But what if I say it to everyone and then I'm like, Oh, my God, I want to go back,'" she told her listeners.

Article continues below advertisement

West Wilson

west wilson
Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

West Wilson clashed publicly with Lindsay Hubbard in February.

West Wilson has not released an official announcement about his next move on Summer House, but he hinted at his return when he reacted to Hubbard's post about her return.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.