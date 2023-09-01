'Summer House' Fakery? Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Break-Up 'Smells Like a Rat' to Those Involved in Production: 'They Are Both So Fame Hungry'
Is Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's shocking split just a ploy for ratings?
One day after news broke that the Summer House stars called off their engagement a few months ahead of their November wedding, a source connected to the show exclusively told OK! the "people involved in the production smell a rat. The timing is just too odd."
"No one involved in the show is surprised, but no one is convinced this isn’t a fame thirst from Lindsay and Carl, who want nothing more than their own spin-off," the source spilled. "Filming for the season had finished, then filming all of a sudden resumed to cover this supposed ‘breaking news.’ It feels manufactured."
"These two are both so fame hungry, no one would be surprised if this wasn’t a constructed storyline. If so, it’s sick and desperate," added the TV insider.
"Fake divorces and fake break-ups are all the rage at Bravo," joked another source.
"Lindsay was a publicist in a former life. She knows what sells. She just watched what happened with 'Scandoval' and how it catapulted everyone into the headlines," the insider said, referring to the cheating scandal that rocked Vanderpump Rules.
The Summer House insider added: "Like everything with Lindsay and Carl, this feels too contrived — especially with the flurry of planted stories, including one where a source 'close to the couple' suggested they could even get back together as soon as 'tomorrow.'"
Radke, 38, and Hubbard got engaged in August 2022, and everything appeared to be smooth sailing up until the breakup news. In fact, the blonde beauty, 37, exclusively dished to OK! about their nuptials three months ago.
"It's been interesting. I've thrown events my whole life, but planning a wedding is so different," Hubbard shared. "It's crazy that the happiest day of your life can cause so much stress — no matter how much of a professional you are."
The reality star noted that Radke had been "super involved" in the process as well.
"Even if he doesn't always know what to do, he provides moral support," gushed Hubbard. "I was working on sending out our invites, and he sat next to me and gave me a massage. I make quick decisions, so sometimes he doesn't want to do something wrong or disappoint me which is sweet."