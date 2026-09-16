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Carole Radziwill Wanted to 'Strangle' 'RHONY' Costar Jessel Taank Over Insensitive Carolyn Bessette Question: 'It Doesn't Register'

Photo of Carol Radziwill
Source: MEGA

Carol Radziwill wasn't a fan of her late friend Carolyn Bessette being brought up during a recent episode of 'Real Housewives of New York.'

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

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Carole Radziwill admitted she wanted to "strangle" Real Housewives of New York newbie Jessel Taank over an insensitive question about the late Carolyn Bessette.

The tense situation kicked off during the Monday, September 14, episode of the Bravo series, when Daisy Toye told Radziwill, 63, that she was "dying" to talk to her about Ryan Murphy's Love Story series, which explored Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr.'s relationship and sudden deaths.

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Jessel Tank Asked an Insensitive Question About Carolyn Bessette

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Photo of Carole Radziwill was married to Anthony Radziwill from 1994 until his death in August 1999.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill was married to Anthony Radziwill from 1994 until his death in August 1999.

Carole was closely connected to the tragedy, as she was Carolyn's close friend and married to her husband's cousin, Anthony Radziwill.

"I want to know all about Carolyn Bessette," Daisy, 44, said, prompting Jessel, 43, to quickly add, "Just ask the question: 'Was she a b----?'"

Carole was visibly stunned by her costar's question before asking, "Did she come off as a b----?"

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Carole Radziwill Said Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story' Was 'Too Much'

Photo of Carole Radziwill admitted she only watched four minutes of Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story' series.
Source: Bravo

Carole Radziwill admitted she only watched four minutes of Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story' series.

Jessel suggested that Carolyn was portrayed as "aloof," as Daisy attempted to clarify her question by asking whether the late fashion icon would've fit in with their group.

"She was very fun. She's a girls' girl, like before there was a thing called girls' girls," Carole said of her late friend. "I don't know what she's like on the show because I don't watch."

Carole explained that she tried watching the FX series with a friend but could only make it through four minutes. "It's too much. It's weird," she recalled.

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Jessel Taank Was Urged to 'Read the Room'

Photo of Jessel Tank called Carole Radziwill a 'human vibe diffuser' for her reaction.
Source: Bravo

Jessel Tank called Carole Radziwill a 'human vibe diffuser' for her reaction.

Jessel wasn't finished with her questions about Carolyn, asking Carole how she felt about the "Carolyn Bessette Summer" trend, which saw people dressed in minimal, neutral colors in her honor.

"Yeah, I don't love that," Carole replied before Jessel pointed out her all-black outfit, saying, "I mean, you're kind of doing it right now?"

While speaking to producers, Jessel called Carole a "human vibe diffuser" for her reaction to her questions about Carolyn. "Listen, if I passed away, God forbid, and someone said, 'Jessel Taank Summer' and wore the most outrageous couture and jewels ... I'd be like, 'H--- yeah, let's go,'" she said.

Carole blasted Jessel in her own confessional, urging her to "read the frickin' room."

"It doesn’t register to her? That the tragic deaths of my cousins and best friend might be very upsetting to me?" she continued. "I want to strangle her."

Jessel Taank Addressed Her Comments About Carolyn Bessette

Photo of Jessel Taank appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!' after the episode aired on September 14.
Source: Watch What Happens Live!/YouTube

Jessel Taank appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!' after the episode aired on September 14.

Jessel appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the episode aired, where she apologized for discussing the "sensitive" topic with Carole.

"What I meant was that Carolyn Bessette in that moment, the show had just aired on Hulu, was being celebrated for her style," she told host Andy Cohen. "Listen, she was beautiful, she had such a chic, minimal way of her. And that’s what I was getting at. It didn’t land."

She also clarified what she meant when she asked if Carolyn was a "b----," explaining that she could relate to her seemingly cold behavior because of their shared background in fashion.

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