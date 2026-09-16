Carole Radziwill Says She Could Only Watch 'About 4 Minutes' of 'Love Story' Before It Became 'Too Much'

Article continues below advertisement

Carole Radziwill opened up about her decision not to continue watching Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. "I watched about four minutes of it the other night with my best friend 'cause she’s like, 'Well, let’s just watch it together,' and it’s too much," she said. Per People, Radziwill shared her reaction during the Tuesday, September 15, episode of RHONY.

Article continues below advertisement

Carole Radziwill Discussed Carolyn Bessette

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill spoke about Carolyn Bessette during the 'RHONY' episode.

Daisy Toye and Jessel Taank questioned Radziwill about Carolyn Bessette. "Yeah, she was very fun. She’s a girl’s girl, like before there was a thing called a girl’s girl. I don’t know what she’s like on the show, ‘cause I don’t want to watch the show," Radziwill revealed. She also reacted to the renewed interest in Bessette’s style, which became known as "Carolyn Bessette Summer" after the FX series premiered. "I don’t love that," she said bluntly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill shared her thoughts on the renewed interest in Carolyn Bessette.

The conversation later turned to the so-called "Kennedy curse." "Do you not think the family is, like, cursed? Right? The dad gets assassinated, then the mother has cancer, and then they both die…," Taank asked. Erika Hammond interrupted the conversation and called it "too much," with Radziwill agreeing. In her confessional, Erin Lichy reflected on the exchange and questioned whether Taank understood how personal the subject was for Radziwill. "Read the frickin’ room, Jessel. Dude, do not see that this is her best friend, and she’s still grieving?" she said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill reflected on the continued attention surrounding the late couple.

Radziwill then shared why the exchange felt personal to her. "It doesn’t register to her that the tragic death of my cousins and best friend might be very upsetting to me? I want to strangle her," Radziwill said. Hailey Glassman also weighed in on the exchange but chose not to get involved. "I can tell Carole’s getting agitated and uncomfortable, but I’m staying out of it. Also, I didn’t watch it. I have no interest in watching it. I don’t really even know where it’s streaming," Glassman said.

Radziwill Previously Addressed 'Love Story'

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill discussed her connection to John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.