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Carole Radziwill Says She Could Only Watch 'About 4 Minutes' of 'Love Story' Before It Became 'Too Much'

Split photo of Carole Radziwill and 'Love Story'
Source: MEGA; @FX/YOUTUBE

Carole Radziwill discussed her reaction to the 'Love Story' series during 'RHONY.'

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Sept. 16 2026, Updated 6:22 a.m. ET

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Carole Radziwill opened up about her decision not to continue watching Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

"I watched about four minutes of it the other night with my best friend 'cause she’s like, 'Well, let’s just watch it together,' and it’s too much," she said.

Per People, Radziwill shared her reaction during the Tuesday, September 15, episode of RHONY.

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Carole Radziwill Discussed Carolyn Bessette

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Image of Carole Radziwill spoke about Carolyn Bessette during the 'RHONY' episode.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill spoke about Carolyn Bessette during the 'RHONY' episode.

Daisy Toye and Jessel Taank questioned Radziwill about Carolyn Bessette.

"Yeah, she was very fun. She’s a girl’s girl, like before there was a thing called a girl’s girl. I don’t know what she’s like on the show, ‘cause I don’t want to watch the show," Radziwill revealed.

She also reacted to the renewed interest in Bessette’s style, which became known as "Carolyn Bessette Summer" after the FX series premiered.

"I don’t love that," she said bluntly.

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Image of Carole Radziwill shared her thoughts on the renewed interest in Carolyn Bessette.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill shared her thoughts on the renewed interest in Carolyn Bessette.

The conversation later turned to the so-called "Kennedy curse."

"Do you not think the family is, like, cursed? Right? The dad gets assassinated, then the mother has cancer, and then they both die…," Taank asked.

Erika Hammond interrupted the conversation and called it "too much," with Radziwill agreeing.

In her confessional, Erin Lichy reflected on the exchange and questioned whether Taank understood how personal the subject was for Radziwill.

"Read the frickin’ room, Jessel. Dude, do not see that this is her best friend, and she’s still grieving?" she said.

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Image of Carole Radziwill reflected on the continued attention surrounding the late couple.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill reflected on the continued attention surrounding the late couple.

Radziwill then shared why the exchange felt personal to her.

"It doesn’t register to her that the tragic death of my cousins and best friend might be very upsetting to me? I want to strangle her," Radziwill said.

Hailey Glassman also weighed in on the exchange but chose not to get involved.

"I can tell Carole’s getting agitated and uncomfortable, but I’m staying out of it. Also, I didn’t watch it. I have no interest in watching it. I don’t really even know where it’s streaming," Glassman said.

Radziwill Previously Addressed 'Love Story'

Image of Carole Radziwill discussed her connection to John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill discussed her connection to John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Carole's connection to the late couple goes back decades.

She was close to Carolyn and was also related to JFK Jr. through her late husband, Anthony Radziwill, who was JFK Jr.’s cousin.

While Carole was not portrayed in Love Story, she previously shared her thoughts about the series in an essay on Substack.

"Sitting here now, we know how it ended," she wrote.

"And yet the story keeps being told. Reinvented. Embroidered. Filled with details no one could possibly know, by people who weren’t there and don’t care about the truth," she continued.

Carole also wrote that she no longer worried about "misrepresentations, false narratives or bent truths," but made it clear that she would not be watching the series.

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