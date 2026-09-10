REALITY TV NEWS Carole Radziwill Says 'RHONY' Cast Bombarding Her With Questions About JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Made All the 'Emotions' Come Back Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill grieved her friends all over again. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 10 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'I Hadn't Planned on Talking About It'

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill said Martha Stewart watched FX's 'Love Story.'

Radziwill noted that even though she didn't watch the series herself, she couldn't escape it. "Martha Stewart watched it," she said to USA Today. "The other women on the cast watched it and were curious about this and that." "It was very hard," the journalist turned Bravo star admitted. "I hadn't planned on talking about it."

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Source: MEGA The 'RHONY' star hasn't watched 'Love Story,' saying the show felt like 'a body slam.'

“It was a very emotional time for me,” Radziwill, 63, explained about the hype around the FX series. "That show, really, it was like a body slam," she continued. "I didn't watch it, but you couldn't get away from it." Radziwill was married to JFK Jr.’s maternal cousin Anthony Radziwill until he died from cancer in August 1999.

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'The Emotions All Came Back'

Source: MEGA The reality star was married to JFK Jr.’s cousin Anthony Radziwill, who died from cancer in 1999.

She shared that the timing resurfaced a lot of unaddressed grief, stating, "The emotions all came back. It's a little grief that I felt, almost the whole time I was filming." "You'll see the arc of that story throughout, I think, the whole season," she explained, referring to the new RHONY episodes. "Certainly, in the beginning, and then it comes up really big at the end, and that was completely unplanned."

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill thinks Carolyn Bessette 'would have gotten a kick out of' her reality TV career.