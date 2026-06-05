Caroline Kennedy's Wrinkled Appearance Sparks Mixed Reactions: 'Difficult Not to Stare'

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Caroline Kennedy made a rare appearance in Boston, though it was her aged look that drew the most attention from followers. The 68-year-old joined her son, Jack Schlossberg, to present the 2026 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in a livestreamed ceremony.

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Source: John F. Kennedy Library Foundation/YouTube Caroline Kennedy was joined by her son, Jack Schlossberg, to present an award in Boston last month.

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Caroline Kennedy's Recent Appearance Reactions on Social Media

Source: John F. Kennedy Library Foundation/YouTube Caroline Kennedy presented an award in Boston last month.

The former U.S. ambassador looked regal in a silk, high-neck blouse embellished with bold purple flowers. She wore her shoulder-length light brown hair sleek and straight, with a slight flip at the ends. The mom-of-three is known for being private and rarely seen, which is why her wrinkled appearance drew strong reactions on social media.

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Fans Reacted to Caroline Kennedy's Latest Appearance

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Source: MEGA Fans supported Caroline Kennedy for not 'shooting her face full of chemicals.'

"I thought that maybe the photo had been altered by AI. — But NO!😮 Dozens of photos from different outlets published photos of Caroline Kennedy," one user wrote via X, while another added, "I was scrolling down X just know and saw that someone posted a photo of Caroline Kennedy who was born on November 27, 1957 making her 69. Just the other day I walked into the offices of a new physician and she had a similar issue despite also being in her 60s. Sun or smoking?" A third hater claimed: "This is not normal wrinkling. She looks ancient! I'm older than her and have no wrinkles. Her family didn't look like this at this age. Was Caroline on the wrong side of history?" Others defended the Patriot's Handbook author, writing, "Caroline Kennedy has spent a lifetime exposed to the sun and, unlike Melania Trump, has chosen not to do botox, fillers, surgeries. You are an a-- for calling out her skin." A second said, "My mother-in-law looks like this. Bravo to Caroline Kennedy for not shooting her face full of chemicals to appease the superficial people."

Caroline Kennedy Broke Her Silence on Daughter Tatiana's Death

Source: MEGA Caroline Kennedy recognized her late daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, during her speech in Boston last month.