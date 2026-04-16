or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > the kennedys
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Caroline Kennedy's Son Reveals His Mom Was 'Laughing So Hard' at Her 'Stupid' Portrayal in 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette'

Photo of Caroline Kennedy and Jack
Source: MEGA

Jack Schlossberg revealed his mother Caroline Kennedy wasn't impressed with Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 16 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg revealed his mother Caroline Kennedy's reaction to how Grace Gummer portrayed his parent in Ryan Murphy's FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

“I showed [my mom] a clip of her, and we were laughing so hard,” Schlossberg, 33, confessed during a Wednesday, April 15, appearance on Next Question With Katie Couric.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg Revealed Caroline Kennedy's Reaction of 'Love Story'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jack Schlossberg ripped 'Love Story' for its inaccurate portrayal of his mother, Caroline Kennedy.
Source: MEGA

Jack Schlossberg ripped 'Love Story' for its inaccurate portrayal of his mother, Caroline Kennedy.

Though Schlossberg couldn't recall the episode, he said Gummer, 39, was "freaking out" during a scene, adding, "And we’re just laughing so hard, as if that’s how my mom acts.”

“Keep in mind, it might be entertaining, but it's fiction,” Schlossberg emphasized, calling the FX show "stupid."

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Story' Premiered in February

Photo of Grace Gummer tried to capture the 'essence' of Caroline Kennedy in her 'Love Story' portrayal.
Source: MEGA

Grace Gummer tried to capture the 'essence' of Caroline Kennedy in her 'Love Story' portrayal.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette made its debut in February to mixed reviews.

Gummer, the daughter of actress Meryl Streep, explained she spent extensive time researching the 68-year-old to bring her to life on screen.

MORE ON:
the kennedys

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Story' Received Mixed Reviews

Photo of Grace Gummer, who portrayed Caroline Kennedy, said she spent extensive time researching.
Source: MEGA

Grace Gummer, who portrayed Caroline Kennedy, said she spent extensive time researching.

“I tried to sort of capture her essence,” Gummer told ABC’s On the Red Carpet in March. “I’m not interested, as an actor, in imitating people, so I just gathered information all over the place. And through reading and talking to people that she knows, I got an energy sense.”

In a separate interview with Town and Country that same month, Gummer gushed she had "so much admiration and respect for Caroline, and my greatest hope is that I did right by her."

Daryl Hannah Blasted Her Portrayal in 'Love Story'

Photo of Daryl Hannah responded to her portrayal in 'Love Story.'
Source: MEGA

Daryl Hannah responded to her portrayal in 'Love Story.'

Kennedy wasn't the only person who was unhappy with her portrayal.

Daryl Hannah, who dated John F. Kennedy Jr. before his marriage to Carolyn Bessette, wrote an open letter after receiving messages “from viewers who seem to believe the portrayal is factual.”

“The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John. The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue,” the actress, 65, wrote in a lengthy New York Times essay. “The choice to portray her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident.”

She said it was "appalling" that she had to defend herself against a TV show, adding, "These are not creative embellishments of personality. They are assertions about conduct — and they are false."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.