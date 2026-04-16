Caroline Kennedy's Son Reveals His Mom Was 'Laughing So Hard' at Her 'Stupid' Portrayal in 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette'

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Jack Schlossberg Revealed Caroline Kennedy's Reaction of 'Love Story'

Source: MEGA Jack Schlossberg ripped 'Love Story' for its inaccurate portrayal of his mother, Caroline Kennedy.

Though Schlossberg couldn't recall the episode, he said Gummer, 39, was "freaking out" during a scene, adding, "And we’re just laughing so hard, as if that’s how my mom acts.” “Keep in mind, it might be entertaining, but it's fiction,” Schlossberg emphasized, calling the FX show "stupid."

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'Love Story' Premiered in February

Source: MEGA Grace Gummer tried to capture the 'essence' of Caroline Kennedy in her 'Love Story' portrayal.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette made its debut in February to mixed reviews. Gummer, the daughter of actress Meryl Streep, explained she spent extensive time researching the 68-year-old to bring her to life on screen.

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'Love Story' Received Mixed Reviews

Source: MEGA Grace Gummer, who portrayed Caroline Kennedy, said she spent extensive time researching.

“I tried to sort of capture her essence,” Gummer told ABC’s On the Red Carpet in March. “I’m not interested, as an actor, in imitating people, so I just gathered information all over the place. And through reading and talking to people that she knows, I got an energy sense.” In a separate interview with Town and Country that same month, Gummer gushed she had "so much admiration and respect for Caroline, and my greatest hope is that I did right by her."

Daryl Hannah Blasted Her Portrayal in 'Love Story'

Source: MEGA Daryl Hannah responded to her portrayal in 'Love Story.'