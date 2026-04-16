Caroline Kennedy's Son Reveals His Mom Was 'Laughing So Hard' at Her 'Stupid' Portrayal in 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette'
April 16 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
Jack Schlossberg revealed his mother Caroline Kennedy's reaction to how Grace Gummer portrayed his parent in Ryan Murphy's FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.
“I showed [my mom] a clip of her, and we were laughing so hard,” Schlossberg, 33, confessed during a Wednesday, April 15, appearance on Next Question With Katie Couric.
Jack Schlossberg Revealed Caroline Kennedy's Reaction of 'Love Story'
Though Schlossberg couldn't recall the episode, he said Gummer, 39, was "freaking out" during a scene, adding, "And we’re just laughing so hard, as if that’s how my mom acts.”
“Keep in mind, it might be entertaining, but it's fiction,” Schlossberg emphasized, calling the FX show "stupid."
'Love Story' Premiered in February
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette made its debut in February to mixed reviews.
Gummer, the daughter of actress Meryl Streep, explained she spent extensive time researching the 68-year-old to bring her to life on screen.
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'Love Story' Received Mixed Reviews
“I tried to sort of capture her essence,” Gummer told ABC’s On the Red Carpet in March. “I’m not interested, as an actor, in imitating people, so I just gathered information all over the place. And through reading and talking to people that she knows, I got an energy sense.”
In a separate interview with Town and Country that same month, Gummer gushed she had "so much admiration and respect for Caroline, and my greatest hope is that I did right by her."
Daryl Hannah Blasted Her Portrayal in 'Love Story'
Kennedy wasn't the only person who was unhappy with her portrayal.
Daryl Hannah, who dated John F. Kennedy Jr. before his marriage to Carolyn Bessette, wrote an open letter after receiving messages “from viewers who seem to believe the portrayal is factual.”
“The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John. The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue,” the actress, 65, wrote in a lengthy New York Times essay. “The choice to portray her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident.”
She said it was "appalling" that she had to defend herself against a TV show, adding, "These are not creative embellishments of personality. They are assertions about conduct — and they are false."