Carrie Underwood's Big Spill: Country Star Falls Offstage at Carolina Country Music Fest
Carrie Underwood suffered a nasty fall when she performed at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach in early June. After saying goodnight to everyone, she exited the stage — but seemed to drop through a hole in the floor!
In a video posted by TMZ, the country star, 41, was drenched from the rain when she fell over. Someone in the crowd said, "She fell!"
After the incident, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to brush off the incident.
"We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either! 🎥: @jeffjohnsonimages @ccmflive #MyrtleBeach #SingingInTheRain," she captioned the video of herself performing on Monday, June 10.
People praised the "Before He Cheats" songstress for going with the flow. One person wrote, "That is what a real performer is. They sing in the rain if they had to. Way to go Carrie," while another said, "The woman is a PERFORMER! Wow! What a core memory!"
A third person added, "Carrie Underwood & her band are truly on their own level of masterpiece! Incredible even in the rain."
Underwood also posted some photos from the show, writing, "Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget! 🌧️💧☔️ Thanks for being awesome, #MyrtleBeach !!! @ccmflive 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages."
This is hardly the first time the mom-of-two has dealt with an injury. In 2018, she fell at home, leading her to get stitches.
“I was taking the dogs out... and I just tripped. There was one step, and I didn't let go of the leashes — priorities! — so that's why my left hand's fine, but I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else I would be perfectly fine, but it was one step that messed everything up," she said on iHeartMedia's “The Bobby Bones Show."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I've been very fortunate with the healing process," she added. “I was at a point where I didn't know how things were going to end up… I didn't know what it was going to heal like.”