Carrie Underwood Says Her First Days of Being a Judge on 'American Idol' Are 'Really Great'
Nearly 20 years after winning American Idol, Carrie Underwood is returning to the program — this time, as a judge.
The 41-year-old singer recently joined fellow judges Lionel Richie, 75, and Luke Bryan, 48, along with the show's longtime host, Ryan Seacrest, 48, in New York on Wednesday, October 2, for a photo call.
Underwood said her first days of being a judge on Idol "are really great."
"There were so many really nice, sweet, wonderful people waiting for their dreams to come true, and sometimes you have to say, 'not today,'" she said of the contestants when ET asked what fans can expect when she makes her debut on ABC in early 2025.
While the "Church Bells" singer reflected on the contenders for the show's upcoming Season 25, longtime host Seacrest couldn't help but express his enthusiasm for the songstress' new role.
"It seems like yesterday... I know she'd be great," he exclaimed.
"I have the same color as Carrie now," he added, referring to his hair.
Underwood's new venture was confirmed earlier this year after Katy Perry left the series.
"I think it's a good choice," ex-Idol judge Simon Cowell, 64, said after the news was announced.
"Carrie, we go back a long way. I remember her audition like it was yesterday. She was so good, she's such a sweet person," he added.
As for the type of mentorship the songwriter aims to offer to the new batch of aspiring musicians, Underwood said in August that she considers herself versatile and not exclusively tied to country music.
"Hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I’m thinking," she revealed during a surprise appearance at SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour in Las Vegas on August 23.
As OK! previously reported, the music icon also revealed how she'll interact with the singing candidates when she sits alongside Bryan and Richie.
“I have a problem,” Underwood said in August during ABC’s GMA Summer Concert Series. “I can’t lie. I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully I’ll also be very constructive and encouraging.”