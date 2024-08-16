Carrie Underwood Is Going to 'Be Tough' as a Judge on 'American Idol': 'Don’t Let That Sweet Face Fool You'
Carrie Underwood expects to be "Blown Away" by American Idol contestants once she takes on her new gig as a judge.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the superstar — who catapulted to fame after winning the singing competition in 2005 — will be working alongside judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and taking over the spot left behind by Katy Perry.
"She has so much to share with the new wannabes, having been a contestant herself," one insider told a magazine. "And don’t let that sweet face fool you. Carrie’s going to be tough."
Producer Megan Wolflick told another news outlet that everyone involved is over the moon to have the mother-of-two, 41, on board.
"Well, it is 20 years since she auditioned in St. Louis for American Idol, and to have the first ever Idol alum on the panel has always been something that’s been interesting to me," she gushed of why they chose Underwood. "She is our queen, she is our icon of American Idol."
"We have been searching, you know, and obviously talking to Carrie for a little bit here. It has been a little over two months since the [season 22] finale, but these talks have been going on for a while and we've been really excited to make it all happen."
"It's a new era of the show and every new chapter of American Idol .... when we open up that first page, it is just as exciting as closing a chapter, and I cannot wait to embark on this journey with our first Idol alum with the panel," Wolflick continued.
Longtime host Ryan Seacrest is also looking forward to reuniting with the Season 4 winner and shared a few throwback photos of them together on Instagram.
"It’s a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of @americanidol 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge’s table," he wrote. "Welcome home, @carrieunderwood!"
The new season of the ABC show is expected to kick off in the spring of next year.
Before the country crooner was announced as the new judge, stars such as Jelly Roll, Meghan Trainor, and Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks were rumored to be in the running for the position.
Life & Style reported on Underwood's plans to be "tough" on contestants.